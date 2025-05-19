8 lovely things to do in Dubai this week: May 19 to 22

Things to do in Dubai this week: sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty, from an afternoon tea to a cool paint and grape session, a pocket-friendly business lunch, and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, May 19

Let’s have lunch!

A Dhs39 business lunch at an award-winning Italian? Yes, please?! Certo at Radisson Blu Dubai Media City is offering a Dhs39 business lunch (perfect for those waiting for that salary SMS to come through). If you want a bigger meal, it’s Dhs89 for two courses, and you just have to add an additional Dhs10 for three courses. Lunch is served from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3.15pm.

Certo, Radisson Blu Dubai Media City, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.15pm. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. @certodubai

Wine and cheese? Yes, please

Wine and cheese – what a brilliant combo! While there are several wine and cheese offerings in the city, be sure to add Lana Lusa to the list. The Portuguese inspired restaurant is offering a sunset aperitivo from 5pm to 8pm, complete with a glass of Portuguese wine or a refreshing Spritz, paired with petiscos like cheese, charcuterie, and more. It’s available daily from 5pm to 8pm and priced at Dhs95.

Lana Lusa, Four Seasons Private Residences, daily, 5pm to 8pm, Dhs95, Tel: (0) 4 380 1515, @lanalusadxb

Tuesday, May 20

Time for High Tea

Treat yourself to a luxurious afternoon treat at Mosaico at Palazzo Versace Dubai. The renowned lobby lounge has a refreshed High Tea menu inspired by the sun-drenched charm of Southern Italy. Expect light, vibrant flavours and refined seasonal touches to the sweet and savoury treats on the elegant tiers. Bites include avocado crostini with citrus and pomegranate, a delicate chicken sandwich in cannoli shell, a cheddar and tomato sandwich – a good ol’ classic, walnut lime apricot, royal chocolate nougatine, scones and clotted cream and jam (of course!) and more. Pair it with your choice of artisanal Damman Freres tea. The afternoon tea runs daily from 10.30am to 7pm and for two people it’s Dhs378.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, daily 10.30am to 7pm. Dhs378 for two. @palazzoversacedubai

Drift away

Ladies, in need of some time to hit the pause button. Head to DRIFT on Tuesday, where you can relax on a sun lounger and enjoy a rosé for just Dhs99. If you head here on Thursday, you will enjoy a glass of bubbles for the same price. Don’t forget to pack that book or journal.

DRIFT Beach Club, One & Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, every Tues and Thurs. Dhs99 for ladies. Tel: 04 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Wednesday, May 21

A classic combo

There’s a reason why Odeon picked up the Homegrown Restaurant of the Year in 2024. The Jumeirah Beach Road villa-turned-French restaurant is a food haven complete with a fresh food market/fromagerie/patisserie downstairs and refined restaurant upstairs. They’ve launched a poulet-Frites daily special where guests can tuck into unlimited fries and delicious French rotisserie-roasted chicken. For Dhs100 per person, you will get a half free-range chicken (slow roasted on the rotisserie) plus unlimited crispy French fries and a fresh side salad. Delicious. It’s available daily from 6pm to 10pm.

Odeon, Jumeirah 3, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, daily 6am to 10pm. @odeondubai

Thursday, May 22

Paint and sip

We Love Art is hosting an evening where you can show off your creativity while enjoying some sips and great company. Held at the Ritz Carlton JBR from 7pm, enjoy either two glasses of bubbly or grape or three soft beverages while having a go at a guided painting session. It’s open to all skill levels, so don’t worry. All painting materials will be provided, all you have to do it book and head on down with only good vibes. It will cost you Dhs390.

We Love Art, Ritz Carlton JBR, Dubai, May 22, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs390 per person. weloveart.com

Pizza, pizza, pizza

Can’t say ‘no’ to pizza? There’s one place to be this May on a Thursday – Carluccio’s. The Italian restaurant has a cool All-You-Can-Eat Pizza nights running from 6pm to 10pm where you can enjoy unlimited rounds of handcrafted, stone-baked pizza for just Dhs99 per person. It’s served in small sizes so you can try more options which range from margherita, diavola, capricciosa, lamb and feta, and much more. The deal is available at all branches in UAE.

Carluccio’s, branches across UAE, every Thurs 6pm to 10pm. carlucciosme.com

Good vibes only

Looking for a space where vibrant energy, soulful sounds, and elevated sips mingle? Head to Vida Dubai Mall and step into The Vibe Collective at Origins. Here you can enjoy unlimited drinks from a weekly rotating cocktail menu and a curated selection of wine. A live band will provide smooth, contemporary tunes as you catch up with friends. It will cost you Dhs225 per person for unlimited drinks for three hours and a tapas board, or opt for the Dhs299 package for unlimited drinks for three hours, a tapas board and shisha.

Origins, Vida Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Thurs to Sat 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 428 6888. @vidahotels

