IndiGo, India’s hugely-popular low-cost carrier known best for its punctuality and tongue-in-cheek branding, has announced it will begin operating flights between Zayed International Airport (AUH) and the Indian cities of Visakhapatnam (VTZ) and Bhubaneswar (BBI), beginning this June.

So whether you’re looking to visit a country packed with culture, flavours, sights, smells and sounds, or are just looking to hop on a plane home, this should come as great news.

Visakhapatnam

Beginning Friday, June 13, IndiGo will kickstart a schedule of four weekly direct flights to the UAE capital from the Indian port city of Visakhapatnam. IndiGo 6E 1443 will fly out of VTZ at 2.35am and land in the UAE at 8.30am, while 6E 1444 will fly back from Abu Dhabi at 9.45am and touch down at VTZ at 12.30 in the afternoon. You can book tickets for flights operating on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Bhubaneswar

From BBI to Abu Dhabi, flights will operate thrice a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) beginning June 12, with flight 6E 1441 departing AUH at 2.35am and touching down in Bhubaneswar at 8.35am. Flights to AUH will depart India at 9.35am, touching down in in the UAE at 12.35pm.

This takes IndiGo’s weekly tally of flights to the UAE capital to over 100, from 15 cities in India (and a total of 275 to the UAE from 18 Indian cities).

With summer all but here