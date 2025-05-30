Sponsored: Personalised coaching and proven results…

While many golfers take a break during the heat of summer in Dubai, serious players know — this is the time to get one up on their competitors.

At the world-class Peter Cowen Academy at Emirates Golf Club, summer isn’t downtime. It’s an opportunity to improve your skills, sharpen your technique, and prepare for the upcoming golf season.

And the best part? It’s in a climate-controlled environment designed for performance.

Led by PGA-qualified professionals with internationally recognised expertise, the Peter Cowen Academy coaching goes beyond traditional lessons. You’ll even train with the same technology used by DP World Tour, LIV Golf, LPGA and PGA Tour professionals.

What makes the Peter Cowen Academy different?

Purpose-Built for Progress

You will train in swing studios powered by TrackMan and Swing Catalyst. These deliver detailed feedback, video analysis, and performance tracking to help refine every part of your swing — just like the pros do.

Train in Total Comfort

The studios are fully climate-controlled and open directly onto the driving range, overlooked by the infamous Dubai skyline.

Whether you prefer the realism of watching the outdoor ball flight or the consistency of a simulator, they provide both — so you can train your like, all summer long.

Play Iconic Courses

Challenge yourself with virtual rounds on world-famous courses, including Bethpage Black (host of the upcoming Ryder Cup). Practice with purpose and course strategy or just enjoy a casual round — don’t worry, no passport required here.

Putting, Perfected

The indoor putting studio features the Zen GreenStage with real-time visual feedback from PuttView. Pace, break, and alignment are no longer guesswork — every detail is measured.

Who can join?

Everyone is welcome — from juniors to adults and complete beginners to competitive amateurs looking to gain an edge. Lessons are customised to your game.

Individual lessons start from Dhs625. It takes place at Emirates Golf Club, and you can head on over to practice seven days a week from 6.30am to 10pm.

Book your lesson or learn more here.

Images: Supplied