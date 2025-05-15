Take a throwback trip down the Dubai memory lane…

For many of us, the Dubai of now is the only Dubai we know. But once upon a time, there used to a Dubai that lived and it was wildly different from the high-flying bridges, sky-skirting towers and technology we see now. These pictures will show a glimpse of that – your favourite landmarks in a different light.

Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa circa 2006

17 years ago, where the Burj Khalifa stands was a pit of sand and so was the surrounding area of The Dubai Mall, Business Bay and beyond. It took six years to build the Burj Khalifa and was formally opened in 2010. This picture was taken in 2006, mid-way through construction – a visionary building indeed.

Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab circa 1994 – 1999

Burj Al Arab is called the first ‘seven-star’ hotel in the world – a seven-star rating is actually not an official thing, but the level of luxury could warrant that title.During its launch, one journalist was famously so overwhelmed by the hotel that they felt it must be rated seven stars out of the maximum five-star rating, and that’s how it came to be. It was architecturally designed to resemble a billowing Arabian dhow sail.

Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai World Trade Centre circa 1978

Once upon a time the tallest building in all of Dubai, and originally known as the Sheikh Rashid Tower, the World Trade Centre was the only high-rise visible on the skyline for a long time. It was surrounded by fields of sand, the only structure when it was inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II in 1979.

Deira Clock Tower

Deira Clock Tower circa 1968

The alleged story of the clock on the Clock Tower goes that in 1961 His Highness Sheikh Rashid’s daughter married the then Ruler of Qatar. It is conceivable Sheikh Rashid’s new son-in-law, Sheikh Ahmed of Qatar, gave away the clock as a gift, straight from Doha’s own Clock Tower. The origin of the clock can be traced to Manchester, UK.

Zabeel Palace

Zabeel Palace circa 1965

Massive Dubai throwback: In 1965, the Zabeel Palace stood alone in the desert. The first Zabeel Palace was built in the late 1950s and comprised three small buildings. Around 1963 Overseas AST was commissioned to build a new Zabeel Palace and the first one was forgotten in time.

Sheikh Zayed Road

Sheikh Zayed Road circa 1979

In the 1970s, this road was known in Dubai as ‘The Abu Dhabi Road’, and connected with the Hatta Road. It was also officially not called the Sheikh Zayed Road until after Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum became Ruler following his father’s final illness in early 1980s.

