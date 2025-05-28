It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for…

The UAE has confirmed that Thursday, June 5 until Sunday, June 8, 2025 will be a public holiday for the public sector. Work will resume as normal on Monday, June 9, 2025. This means those of us who have a two-day weekend will enjoy a lovely four-day break.

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources – UAE via X (previously Twitter).

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

The occasion of Eid Al Adha is usually marked with a few days off for both the public and private sectors.

At the moment, the public holiday has only been announced for the public sector, but we can expect the announcement to come in for the private sector soon.

What other public holidays are there in 2025?

After Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday in 2025 is the Islamic New Year which will fall on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday will then fall on Monday, September 1, 2025.

After September, our next public holiday is in December for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

Commemoration Day falls on Monday, December 1, and UAE National Day will follow directly after on December 2 and 3 which is Tuesday and Wednesday. Which means, if you enjoy a two-day weekend, you will have a lovely five-day long weekend.

However, we will have to wait for the official announcements, so stay tuned to whatson.ae for the announcements.

Images: Unsplash