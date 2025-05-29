This is what the future of firefighting looks like, and it’s starting in the UAE…

The UAE just made global headlines by unveiling Suhail, the world’s first jet-powered firefighting drone, designed to respond to fires faster and in harder-to-reach spots than ever before. Introduced at the UAE Pavilion during Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, Suhail marks a major step forward for emergency response.

Developed by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority in partnership with UAE-based Drone First Building Services, Suhail isn’t just fast – it’s smart. The drone is equipped with computer vision, AI-powered LiDAR, and 3D scanning technology that allows it to map its surroundings in real-time, identify targets, and avoid obstacles with precision.

The goal? To cut response times and give emergency teams a serious edge when it comes to navigating tight urban environments or hard-to-access fire zones.

Jet-powered and ready to go

Suhail is engineered for vertical flight, precise manoeuvring, and stability in tough conditions. Whether it’s flying into the upper levels of a high-rise or getting to places ground crews can’t, Suhail is built to boost both speed and safety.

When does it go live?

The firefighting drone is set to enter service in early 2025, following a series of successful tests conducted with UAE Civil Defence teams.

More to come

The UAE isn’t stopping here. Sharjah Civil Defence also announced it plans to deploy firefighting drones for use in high-rise emergencies – also starting in 2025.

Image: mediaoffice.abudhabi