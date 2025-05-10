UAE Weather: Rain hits and conditions to persist until Sunday
The weather in the UAE right now is unstable…
The summer in the UAE is definitely coming, with temperatures noticeably rising every week however today, parts of the UAE were hit with some unstable weather such as rain and cloudy conditions along with high winds.
Moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds impacted parts of Al Ain, Fujairah and Sharjah on Saturday, May 10 it was reported by Gulf News. The Met Office has indicated that the current cloudy conditions are expected to remain until Sunday evening.
Rain has been reported in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, and in Sharjah in the early evening.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t worry though, if you’re looking for indoor things to do in the UAE, there is so much to choose from, whether it’s soft play centres, or bowling. There is something for everyone to enjoy.
Image: storm.ae Instagram, Gulf News