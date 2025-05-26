Sponsored: Unlimited beverages? Yes please.

If you haven’t visited Vida Dubai Mall yet, then you’re missing out. This elegant yet sophisticated hotel is the latest addition to the Vida family when it opened in February of this year. It’s nestled in the heart of downtown, and from the name you can guess exactly where. It’s located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and gives guests direct access to the incredibleDubai Mall, through the up-and-coming district of Chinatown. It also has incredible Burj Khalifa views and two distinctive dining destinations. One being Origins that hosts an incredible deal at the weekends, The Vibe Collective.

Firstly, there’s a live band, so the vibes are instantly good. Then there’s unlimited drinks from the weekly cocktail list, plus wine if you fancy it. Also, wait until you see the huge tapas board that arrives to the table, perfection. Full of bread, cheese, hummus, and so much more for you to munch on. All of this for Dhs225 per person and you get a whole three hours of it. If you’d like shisha, it will cost you Dhs299, which is also a steal in our opinion.

The Vibe Collective is on every Thursday to Saturday from 7pm to 10pm, so you can choose what day suits you best. Whether it’s after work drinks with some colleagues, or it’s a date night over the weekend, the choice is yours to make.

You can see more info here or call +9714 428 6888.