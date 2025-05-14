The water’s looking nice and blue…

With the rising temperatures these days, we’d be lying if we didn’t admit that the thought of pulling over and taking a dip in the sea doesn’t cross our minds multiple times a day.

If you’re like us and enjoy being in the water (and taking up a sport while you’re at it), here’s some good news for you: Abu Dhabi’s Al Forsan International Sports Resort is bringing a new wakeboarding academy to the UAE capital, called Al Forsan Wakeboard Academy.

Images: Unsplash

The academy will nurture young talent and is open to those aged 7 to 17, with the first semester kicking off this month. Participants can look forward to a well-structured training curriculum that is level-based and planned around your young wakeboarder’s school terms, so they can focus – on both wakeboarding and school. The academy’s emphasis will lie on theory, drills and mindset training, with evaluations being carried out and eventually leading to a certification of achievement.

Sessions will be delivered across three skill levels, with each group comprising 24 students across Beginner (Straight Cable), Semi-Pro (Small Cable), and Pro (Big Lake) – so no matter your competency, everyone gets to learn at the intensity best suited to them. Each of these levels will offer students a ten-week programme that will focus on specific areas.

The Beginner level will focus on first-timers, and gets you acquainted with the basics of the sport, while building your confidence in the water. Level 2 will have you moving to technical aspects such as cable control, surface tricks, and navigating obstacles, while Level 3 – aptly named Pro – is geared to advanced wakeboarders that already have experience with the sport, but are looking to learn air tricks, show routines and more.

If you haven’t tried out Al Forsan International Sports Resort, it really is one of the city’s, and the UAE’s leading destinations whether you’re looking to try your hand at horseback riding, shooting, karting, kayaking, or now, wakeboarding.

If we were still youths, we’d sign up in a second – but your youth sure can, and registration is now open.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, beginner Dhs2000, semi-pro Dhs2,400, pro Dhs3,200. alforsan.com