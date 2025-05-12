The question on our minds…

Public holidays… the words are like music to the ears of UAE residents, and it has been a while since we enjoyed one. So, it’s only natural to look forward to it.

The next one up – as we all most likely know by now – is Eid Al Adha 2025. It’s a little too soon to know when it will fall, as it’s all dependent on the moon sighting and the moon sighting committees.

What we can tell you is that the expected dates (based on astronomical calculations) show that it will begin on Thursday, June 5 which is Arafat Day. This will be followed by Eid Al Adha 2025 on Friday, June 6, Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8.

So once again, the question arises….

What happens when Eid Al Adha falls on the weekend?

For those of us who enjoy a two-day weekend, if Eid Al Adha does fall from a Thursday to Sunday, we are technically losing out on two holiday dates. So, the question is…

Do we get an extra day (or days) off? Is any adjustment made?

To rip the bandaid off, the answer is… no.

According to the UAE Cabinet, ‘public holidays that fall on weekends will not be moved or carried forward to a weekday.’

So, it looks like we will only get four days off during Eid Al Adha if it does fall from June 5 to 8, 2025.

Other public holidays to look forward to…

If the dates above are accurate, this would put Islamic New Year on Friday, June 27, and Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday will then fall on Monday, September 1.

In December, we have Commemoration Day and UAE Union Day (formally known as National Day). We’ll be given two days for the 2025 UAE Union Day celebrations, from Tuesday, December 2, to Wednesday, December 3.

But as always, we will have to wait for official announcements, so stay tuned to whatson.ae and we will let you know as soon as we do.

Images: Unsplash