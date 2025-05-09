Sponsored: Sky views, famous crews, Instagrammable moments, and the city’s best shisha…

Spotted: famous faces, skyline backdrops, and that giant bear everyone’s been posting – it’s Amaya Dubai. Sitting in the heart of the city, this is where trendsetters and A-listers gather for great food, stunning views, Instagrammable vibes, the best Shisha, and scenes made for your stories. Located inside Dubai Mall with sweeping views of Burj Khalifa and the dancing fountains, Amaya is becoming the cultural landmark for celebs, influencers, and anyone keeping tabs on what’s hot in the city right now. It’s not just dinner – it’s the place to see, be seen, and maybe go a little viral.

The celeb-approved spot

Jason Derulo? Check. French Montana? Also check. Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Marco Asensio… the list goes on. The who’s who of music and sport have already made their pit stop at Amaya, striking a pose next to the iconic Joseph Klibansky bear (yes, that bear). From world-famous rappers to football stars, they’ve all made their way here. If you haven’t yet – is it even a Dubai moment?

Where art meets atmosphere

It’s not just the guest list that’s star-studded. Amaya’s interiors mix statement art with design-forward touches, giving you corners that basically beg to be posted. Whether you’re here for a glam night out or just your next Instagram grid upgrade, every detail feels curated for maximum effect.

Shisha, but make it luxe

Dubai takes its shisha seriously – and Amaya takes it a step further. Known for offering the city’s best shisha in a top-tier, luxury setting, it’s the place to lounge with custom flavours while enjoying those skyline views.

More than just dinner

From a sharing-style breakfast (Dhs169) to their business lunch deals (starting from Dhs159), Amaya has cleverly made itself an all-day player – not just a night owl’s favourite.

Amaya, The Waterfalls Side, 1st Floor, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. amayaintl.com.@amayadubai

