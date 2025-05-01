Sponsored: From Paris, with love…

Brasserie Lutetia, located on the second floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown, has arrived, bringing a taste of Paris to the heart of the city. A contemporary spin on the classic French brasserie, this stylish yet laid-back venue serves up timeless French and Mediterranean dishes, all while keeping sustainability at the forefront with its hydroponic farming. Whether you’re here for a morning croissant, a midday meal, or evening drinks, Brasserie Lutetia offers a space to enjoy great food, drinks, and a buzzing atmosphere.

The setting

With sleek interiors and a vibrant central bar, Brasserie Lutetia is the perfect spot for both daytime relaxation and evening energy. The decor channels a modern Parisian brasserie feel, but with a dash of Dubai flair. It’s where classic elegance meets urban cool.

Hydroponic farm to table

What makes Brasserie Lutetia stand out is its commitment to freshness. Thanks to the in-house hydroponic farm, every dish is crafted with ultra-fresh, pesticide-free produce, ensuring your meal is both delicious and sustainable.

French-Mediterranean menu

Expect French staples like Bœuf Bourguignon, alongside Mediterranean dishes that highlight seasonal ingredients. Each plate is crafted to celebrate the best of both worlds – rich, comforting flavours with a modern edge. The menu is simple, yet thoughtfully curated, and full of character.

From breakfast to late-night drinks

The venue shifts throughout the day, starting with a calm breakfast service and transitioning into a lively spot for after-work drinks. The central bar is a focal point, inviting you to pull up a seat and stay awhile – whether for a casual drink or an intimate dinner with friends.

Live entertainment

Brasserie Lutetia’s curated entertainment is the cherry on top. As the evening unfolds, live performances bring an added layer of enjoyment, making it more than just a meal out. It’s an experience that combines great food with cultural flair.

Brasserie Lutetia, 2nd Floor, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, breakfast from 6.30am to 10.30am, lunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dinner from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 503 6122. To book, contact Brasserie.Lutetia@sofitel.com or Book here. sofitel-dubai-downtown.com

Images: Supplied