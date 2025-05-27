Sponsored: A little French, a lot of fun…

Tucked inside St. Regis Gardens on The Palm, Chez Wam is the kind of place that feels like a friend’s home – if your friend happened to be a wildly talented French chef with a killer taste in music. The name says it all (“chez wam” is French slang for “at mine”), and everything about this laid-back spot – led by Chef Hadrien Villedieu – is personal, expressive, and always full of energy.

The Sunday scene: Chez What? Brunch

Every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, the party kicks off with the cheekily named Chez What? brunch. Expect feel-good ‘80s and ‘90s tunes from the live DJ, nostalgic plates that hit just right, and playful touches like the DIY Bloody Mary station. It’s a social, relaxed experience that doesn’t take itself too seriously – but still nails the food, every time. Packages start from Dhs365 for soft drinks, Dhs505 with house bevvies, or Dhs725 if you’re feeling bubbly.

Global influence, local plates

At Chez Wam, Chef Hadrien’s cooking draws from everywhere he’s been – and it shows. His dishes are shaped by time spent in Morocco, New York, and Saint Barth, with each plate carrying a bit of memory, a bit of flair, and a whole lot of personality. The food is modern and deeply personal – playful yet thoughtful. Beyond the menu, his vision flows into every detail of the space, from what’s playing through the speakers to how the drinks are poured. It’s a dining experience led by instinct, shaped by travel, and rooted in feeling.

Comfort meets craft

The à la carte dinner menu runs Monday to Saturday from 6pm to 2am, with dishes that balance refinement and comfort. Keep an eye out for seasonal drops and collabs with award-winning chefs – Chez Wam loves a surprise.

Chez Wam, St. Regis Gardens, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Open Mon-Sat 6pm–2am, Sun Brunch 1–5pm

www.chezwam.ae @chezwamdubai

Images: Supplied