In a city that doesn’t sit still, Culinara Social Dining is one of the newest arrivals on Dubai’s culinary map. Set 100 metres above the city in The Link at One Za’abeel, this sky-high food hall brings together 12 of the region’s most exciting chefs, homegrown concepts, and indie favourites – all under one roof, in a buzzing, beautifully designed spot – with stunning views to match.

One spot, many moods

Craving ramen at 10pm? Looking for a breezy breakfast with Downtown views? Keen for an impromptu aperitivo? It’s all here. The kitchens are a mix of cult favourites and up-and-comers, with menus built around creativity and change.

Expect familiar favourites (and a few surprises)

Culinara is home to brands Dubai already loves – and a few names you’ll be glad to meet for the first time that you’ll probably start following on Instagram. There’s also a rotation of guest chefs and short-term residencies, so the space stays fresh, fast-moving, and full of reasons to come back – what’s here today might not be here next month.

Order like you live here

Everything is done digitally – scan, tap, and your food finds you. It’s fast, paperless, and built for the city’s pace.

A view worth showing up for

Set inside the world’s longest cantilever, Culinara is as much a visual trip as a culinary one. You’re dining with uninterrupted views of Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame and the buzz of the city below.

Not just a food hall

There’s always something on and regular happenings – think live art, weekly DJ sets, and creative retail. You might come for dinner and end up staying for the vibe.

Culinara Social Dining, The Link, One Za’abeel, 24th Floor, Open daily from 12pm to 11pm, Coffee and breakfast available daily from, 7am to 11pm. culinaradubai.com

