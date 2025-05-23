Sponsored: Cabanas, cocktails and a coastal state of mind…

When a single dinner reservation just isn’t enough, Gigi Rigolatto gives you all-day rhythm, Italian flair, and front-row views at J1 Beach. Whether you’re in it for the tan, the pasta, or the playlist – Gigi Rigolatto is the perfect spot for a full-day escape. From plush sun-beds and private cabanas to golden-hour cocktails and people-watching with a side of truffle pasta, it’s where you eat, post up, and watch the vibe evolve from lazy lunch to lively night. Here’s how to make the most of your day at J1 Beach’s signature spot.

Start with a sun-bed

Roll in from 10am and claim your spot – poolside for Dhs400, or beachside for Dhs300. Prefer something a little more tucked away? The private cabanas (Ischia, Capri, Elba and co.) come with welcome platters, extra shade, and weekend energy all week long. Priced at Dhs2000 on weekdays, and Dhs4000 on weekends.

Take lunch inside

By midday, slide inside or onto the breezy terrace (yes, it’s enclosed and chilled in summer). The menu stays classic and crisp – seasonal antipasti, fresh pasta, a perfect plate of something creamy, something grilled, and always something to share.

Chase the sunset at the Bellini Bar

Golden hour hits different here – the lighting softens, the beats kick in, and the first round lands at your table. Start with the signature Bellini, stay for whatever the bartender’s mixing next. It’s the most photogenic time of day – just don’t spend it all behind your phone.

Dinner picks up where day left off

When the sun sets, the tempo lifts, dinner turns social fast – low lights, a dressed-up crowd, tables dotted with flickering candles and espresso martinis. Whether you’re planning to linger late or just came for pasta and a playlist, Gigi’s night vibe feels like the afterparty you didn’t have to change for.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 498 3900. gigi-restaurant.com. @gigi_beach_dubai

