Oh how we love a list of things to do in Dubai. Plans this weekend sorted…

Friday, May 9

Try a new cocktail menu

La Petite Maison Dubai has launched a new cocktail menu in the style of a French editorial magazine. The menu embodies LPM’s signature approach to contemporary mixology infused with the essence of the South of France. There’s even a cocktail-themed horoscope and a word puzzle at the back to keep you entertained while you try out the new drinks. Cocktails in Dubai should always be on your weekend things to do list…

La Petite Maison Dubai, DIFC, bar open 12pm to 1am daily, @lpmdubai

Party at Ushuaia for the last time

Ushuaia is another thing closing in Dubai for the summer this weekend and they’re throwing a huge party to celebrate their first season. There’s one last dance this Friday with ZAMNA where the specially curated lineup will feature artists who embody the underground techno and house sound and the ethos of Zamna. Grab tickets here.

Ushuaia Dubai, Dubai Harbour, Friday May 9, doors open 6pm, tickets from Dhs295, @ushuaiadubai

Saturday, May 10

Fuel up for Elrow

Lock, Stock and Barrel are hosting a big party in preparation for the Elrow festival on next weekend. There is the usual LSB mayhem but on another level, plus a vibey DJ lineup, exclusive drinks deals and more. Plus you can win tickets to Elrow too… It’s from 10pm to 3am, see you there…

Lock Stock and Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, 10pm to 3am, @lockstockuae

Check 0ut the New Balance Grey Days collection at Koncrete

New Balance is taking over Koncrete Café from May 9 to 11 for a limited-time experience that celebrates the brand’s most iconic color: Grey. Expect to indulge in an exclusive grey-themed menu, a photobooth and early preview access to the all-new 1906 Loafer, before it goes on sale on May 14.

Koncrete, Jumeirah, May 9 to 11, @newbalancelifestyle

Head to Globby V before it closes

Global Village Dubai is one of the most popular attractions in Dubai over the cooler season, and for a good reason. The family-friendly destination offers everything from shopping to dining, attractions, performances, and much more. But all good things come to an end (thankfully, temporarily), and Global Village Dubai will be closing on May 11, 2025 for the summer season.

Global Village UAE, Dubailand, Dubai, until May 11, ticket prices from Dhs25. globalvillage.ae@globalvillageUAE

Party hard at an R&B party

The UK’s biggest R&B party returns to the city after proving to be hugely popular the last time it came around. And if you missed it back then, you certainly don’t want to miss out again. Head down to O Beach on May 10 and experience 7 hours of pure vibes: the biggest R&B anthems poolside, live DJs, performers, glitter, giveaways and more…

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Harbour, Saturday May 10, from 8pm, men Dhs50, ladies free entry plus one drink, @obeachdubai

Enjoy a four course whiskey dinner

Whiskey lovers will flock to this one and it’s only on for one night only. Melia Desert Palm is inviting guests to enjoy a four-course dinner by Argentinian chef Diego Risari, the menu is a celebration of smoke, spice, and texture, just like a glass of whiskey. Each course is paired with a carefully chosen Glenfiddich and it’s only Dhs459 per person.

Melia Desert Palm Dubai, Warsan 2, Saturday May 10, 7pm to 9.30pm, Dhs459 per person, @meliadesertpalm

Do a brunch with Rituals

Rituals and ATTIKO are coming together and launching a brunch for May. It starts on Saturday, May 10 and continues on May 17 , 24 , and 31. This limited-edition brunch forms part of ATTIKO’s Sky Brunch Activation. Each Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm, guests are invited to enjoy the sharing-style Sky Brunch Menu. Accompanying this is a dedicated menu of 4 choices of guilt-free, sugar-free mocktails, for Dhs325 per person, or upgrade to alcohol beverage-inclusive experience available from Dhs445. A live DJ and performances add to the experience.

ATTIKO Dubai, Dubai Marina, May 10, 17, 24 and 31, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs325 @attikodubai

Sunday, May 11

Breathe in the sky

AURA and Breasy are teaming up for probably the coolest breathwork class you’ll ever do. Breathe deeply on Sunday evening, while floating peacefully in the world’s highest 360 degree infinity pool. It’s fully immersive, and noise cancelling headphones will allow you to fully regulate your nervous system. It’s Dhs400 per person, which is a steal in our opinion… Mindfulness is always a good shout for things to do this in Dubai this weekend. Book here.

AURA Skypool, Sunday, May 11, 8pm to 10.30pm, Dhs400 per person, @auraskypool.dubai

Try a limited edition afternoon tea

Head to the stunning Royal Tearoom in Atlantis The Royal. The afternoon tea experience is priced at Dhs680 for two and will begin with a savoury selection expertly crafted by Wilfrid Hocquet, the former Executive Chef of the one Michelin-starred Blue by Alain Ducasse. Guests can expect refined bites such as lobster with strawberry, vanilla, and basilic, foie gras brioche with cherry, tuna topped with gold caviar, smoked salmon with pomelo and finger lime, and tomato paired with burrata barquette. Book here.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday, May 10 and Sunday May 11, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs680 for two, @atlantistheroyal

Enjoy a cool collaboration

If you’re looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend and you consider yourself a fashionista, or you just enjoy a good time, Harvey Nichols is taking over the J1 beach club, Kaimana Beach, to unveil their new collection and it’s not to be missed. There’s a fashion showcase, photo worthy moments and carefully styled corners, the takeover is worth visiting. Spot the collab from May 10 to 25, 10am til 7pm.

Kaimana Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah, May 10 to 25, 10am to 7pm, @kaimanabeachdubai

Visit the Glam Hotel

City Centre Mirdif is turning into a beauty lovers heaven with masterclasses with some amazing beauty brands such as Nars, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehls, MAC and so much more. It’s completely free to enter, but you need to register to attend. Go and learn some tips and tricks from industry professionals…

City Centre Mirdif, Mirdif, until May 11, free to attend @citycentremirdif