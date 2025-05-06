Fifteen years of all-star fun…

Abu Dhabi’s own island of thrills, Yas Island, is celebrating its fifteenth birthday – and on that note, here are 15 things to do, see, and experience on Yas Island.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

This is the ultimate celebration of the world’s favourite supercar. From the fastest rollercoaster in the world, to simulator experiences, to an incredible Italian restaurant, to a roof-walking experience – all Ferrari themed – you’ll want to visit Ferrari World Abu Dhabi if you’re a Ferrari fan. If you’re not, visit and become one.

CLYMB Abu Dhabi

Long before you enter the building, you’ll see it – a rock-shaped roof by Yas Mall that mysteriously pulls you closer until you realise you’re inside. Double Guinness World Record holder, CLYMB Abu Dhabi boasts the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel (32ft. in diametre and 179.2ft in height), plus the world’s tallest indoor artificial climbing wall (138ft). Did we also mention it was fabulously fun?

Yas Marina Circuit

All else aside, this is the home of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the season closer and arguably the most thrilling race on the Formula 1 calendar. It’s more than a race though – it’s the ultimate weekend of fun, entertainment, adrenaline-soaked achievements, record-busting concerts, food, friends, family…the list is endless. But aside from the Abu Dhabi GP, there’s more to be enjoyed at YMC throughout the year, such as…

Yas Marina Circuit Driving Experiences

If you thought only the seasoned superstars were allowed to take to the asphalt here, there’s good news for you: you can, too. Satisfy your need for speed with exclusive experiences. Fancy getting behind the wheel of a Ferrari 458? An Aston Martin GT4? Consider it done.

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is a fully air-conditioned, indoor theme park spanning 1.65 million square feet, featuring 29 rides and attractions across six immersive zones. It’s the perfect destination for fans of DC superheroes, classic cartoons, and family-friendly fun, and whether you’re planning the trip for your kids or to roll back the years in a wave of nostalgia, this spot is guaranteed to impress.

Etihad Arena

Heavy hitter, indeed. Home to Abu Dhabi’s, nay, the UAE’s (and usually even the region’s) biggest concerts, shows, plays, performances, UFC fights, NBA Games – you name it, this 18,000 capacity entertainment hub stands tall on Yas Island, bringing the best in the world to Abu Dhabi.

Yas Bay Waterfront

If we’re talking about the Etihad Arena, it’s impossible not to think about Yas Bay. Home to some of Abu Dhabi’s finest eats, you’ll find everything here from an upscale steakhouse to the finest tacos to a good ol’ Irish pub. It’s also a gorgeous spot to catch the Abu Dhabi sunset, so don’t blame yourself if you’ve realised you just spent a whole day here.

Yas Marina

For gorgeous marina views and strolls, Yas Marina is the place to be. It’s also home to prized eats such as Cipriani, Mika, Iris and Diablito, and is a lot calmer than other dining hotspots on Yas Bay. Except during Formula One weekend, of course.

Etihad Park

Home to Abu Dhabi’s Yasalam After Race Concerts, Etihad Park is a 25,000-strong open-air venue (pretty sure we spotted way more fans) that’s hosted some of the biggest names in the world. Eminem performed here last December, Metallica is on their way next. This is where you head to during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix once you’re done catching the on-track action.

Yas Beach

Yas Island, like a lot of Abu Dhabi’s other islands, is home to a gorgeous beach of its own. With white sands, clear blue waters and that signature Abu Dhabi tranquility, it’s ideal for the beach gateway you’ve been wanting to take, whether it’s just glorious rays or water sports that speak to you.

Yas Mall

One of Abu Dhabi’s top retail hubs and also its largest, this massive destination by Al Dar Properties features over 370 international brands, 68 dining options, a 24-screen VOX Cinemas multiplex, family entertainment zones and has direct access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

The Fountains

Also a part of Yas Mall, you have to visit The Fountains when you head to Yas Mall, for Abu Dhabi’s best dancing fountain show. Shows are 30 minutes long, and you can watch them with or without music.

Yas Links

Like the name might suggest, Yas Links Abu Dhabi is the Middle East’s first true links golf course. The Par 72 championship course ranks among the world’s top courses, and the resort includes a luxurious clubhouse, golf academy, gym, spa, pool, and practice facilities. Like any award-winning golfing facility, it also houses its share of eats, such as Hickory’s and Crafty Fox.

Yas KartZone

Whether you’re a budding racer, or just in the mood for some karting fun, Yas Kartzone offers you an exhilarating karting experience, no matter what your age is. The facility features a 1-kilometer outdoor track with three configurations – and is the ideal fun family outing (or a great setting for a competitive race – whatever you prefer).

Yas Waterworld