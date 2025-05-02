Crypto in the club, how times have changed, eh?

Cryptocurrency, whether you understand it or not, is on the rise and you can now use it to pay for your visit to a popular beach club in Dubai. O Beach Dubai has now partnered with global crypto payment company Bitspace and you can now use cryptocurrency to pay across the venue. Pay for bookings, services and experiences using crypto such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT). Dubai is cementing it’s role as a global fintech and innovation leader so this new option adds well to this aim.

Next time you’re booking a VIP table for the day, or you’re having some cocktails by the pool at O Beach Dubai, you can easily pay with crypto. O Beach first arrived in Dubai at the end of last year, a welcome addition to the Dubai beach club scene. Originating in Ibiza, O Beach is a popular choice for all party-goers, known all over the world for their incredible entertainment and iconic pool parties. The Dubai version is based in Dubai harbour and boasts a similar look to the original Ibiza venue.

If you’re looking for pool days in Dubai, we have a master list so you’re sure to find something you like, whether it’s a chilled adults-only, a family friendly or a party one, there are so many to choose from. Quick, before it gets too hot…

O Beach, Dubai Marina, Tue to Sun, from 11am, Tel: (0) 52 858 0464, reservations@obeachdubai.com, O Beach Dubai

Images: Archive