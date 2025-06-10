Sunshine, swimsuits, and the best pool day deals in Dubai

With the heat turning up, there’s no better way to enjoy the sunshine than lounging poolside, taking a dip, and sipping on something chilled. Some of the best pool day deals in Dubai are set to wind down for the summer, so now is the time to make the most of what’s still open. From sky-high infinity pools with stunning views to quiet, low-key spots perfect for a slow day in the sun, these 10 best pool day deals will have you reaching for your swimsuit in no time.

Here’s where to spend a well-earned day poolside before the real heat kicks in.

Address Dubai Mall

City-centre luxury with Burj Khalifa views. Located in the heart of Downtown, Address Dubai Mall’s infinity pool is a serene spot with front-row views of Burj Khalifa. Pool day passes come fully redeemable on food and drinks, with shaded seating, cocktails, and a menu of light bites served from the poolside lounge.

Location: Address Dubai Mall, Downtown

Offer: Dhs200 (weekday), Dhs 300 (weekend), fully redeemable.

Times: Daily 10am–7pm

Contact: (0)4 245 8888. @addressdubaimall

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano, is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic is found at its beach and jungle locations in Tulum, as well as a restaurant in Miami and a pop-up that comes to New York’s Govenor’s Island each summer. Gitano Dubai is the brand’s fifth global location, and it’s one of a dozen concepts at J1 Beach. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. Perch up in the high-octane ‘Jungle Room’ restaurant for modern Mexican dishes and signature mezcal cocktails; or snag a lounger on the beach and soak up the sun under the glittering disco ball.

Location: Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1

Offer: Mon to Thu Dhs350 fully redeemable, and Fri to Sun Dhs400 fully redeemable

Times: 11am to 1am (Sunday to Thursday) and 11am to 2am (Friday and Saturday)

Contact: (0)4 501 8270. @gitano.dubai

Beach by FIVE

With a long stretch of private sand, a glass-lined pool, and Marina views in the background, Beach by FIVE is a popular all-day spot for those after a swim and laid-back daytime music. There are oversized loungers, shaded areas, beach jacuzzis, and a cool crowd throughout the week.

Location: Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Offer: From Monday to Wednesday it’s Dhs100 for ladies and Dhs200 for gents, fully redeemable. From Thursday to Sunday, it’s Dhs200 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents, also fully redeemable

Times: Daily, 9am to sunset

Contact: (0)4 455 9989. @beachbyfive

Anantara The Palm

Located on the Palm’s outer frond, Anantara offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, best enjoyed from its swim-up bar. Surrounding the premier and deluxe rooms are three lagoon pools, perfect for a dip or lounging in the sun. The resort offers tropical cocktails served in coconuts and refreshing watermelon buckets, alongside a range of snacks and drinks. The fully redeemable packages allow you to enjoy all the amenities without any extra costs. Whether you’re relaxing by the pool or sipping drinks in the water, it’s a perfect spot for a laid-back day.

Location: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeira

Offer: Dhs250 (fully redeemable) Monday to Friday, Dhs300 (Dhs150 redeemable) Saturday and Sunday

Times: Daily, 9am to 9pm

Contact: (0)4 567 8888 · @anantaradubai

Kaimana Beach

Colourful Polynesian spot, Kiamana Beach, is one of the newer additions to J1 Beach. This tiki-inspired spot features an indoor-outdoor restaurant, as well as an extensive pool area, where canary yellow sun loungers are neatly arranged on the sand, and there are also some cocoon-like cabanas for if you want a VIP base for a day of fun in the sun. There’s a central swimming pool, a grand bamboo pergola, and a menu of Asian-Polynesian flavours.

Location: Kaimana Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1.

Offer: Rates are Dhs250 for pool loungers and Dhs300 for beach sunbeds, fully redeemable.

Times: Monday–Sunday 10am to 1am, beach timings 10am to sunset.

Contact: @kaimanabeachdubai

BCH:CLB

Bringing Love Island vibes to W Dubai – The Palm is BCH:CLB, a chic and contemporary beach club with an expansive pool dotted with ice white day beds. The beach club’s signature orange hue is dotted through the parasols, towels and cushions, and there’s a regular rotation of DJs spinning through the afternoon to make this a lively spot. You can enjoy a wide selection of refreshing beverages and Mediterranean dishes with the fully redeemable pool pass.

Location: BCH:CLB, W Dubai, The Palm.

Offer: Fully redeemable pool pass is priced at Dhs200 from Monday to Thursday and Dhs300 from Friday to Sunday for beach beds.

Times: Daily 10am to 8pm.

Contact: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclb

Fairmont The Palm

Fairmont The Palm keeps things classic with clean, well-kept pools, a quiet private beach, and shaded loungers spread across the grounds. It’s family-friendly and comes with attentive F&B service delivered straight to your lounger. A solid go-to if you’re after somewhere laid-back for the day.

Location: Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Offer: Weekdays, Dhs200 adult (fully redeemable), Dhs100 child (6–12, fully redeemable); under-6s go free. Weekends: Dhs250 adult, Dhs125 child – all fully redeemable.

Times: Daily, 7am to 7pm (F&B service 11am–6pm)

Contact: (0)4 457 3330. fairmont.com

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

For a truly luxurious pool day, head to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. The 59-metre infinity pool overlooks the private beach, offering stunning views and a calm atmosphere. Packages are fully redeemable, meaning you can enjoy the full experience—pool, beach, and food—without any surprises. It’s a great spot for soaking up the sun or cooling off with a dip in the ocean. A range of dining options ensures your day stays refreshed and satisfying.

Location: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah

Offer: Dhs350 (fully redeemable)

Times: Daily, 9am to 7pm

Contact: (0)4 453 0000. @jumeirahzabeelsaray

Be Beach

Backdropped by the stunning Marina Skyline, Be Beach is a luxurious beach club with a charming coastal feel, with an array of luxe loungers and cabanas dotted across the sugary sand. Dotted with palm trees and adorned in natural and earthy tones, it’s a rustic-luxe spot that’s been designed to transport you to summers on the Med. At the top, a gorgeously inviting infinity pool is lined with sun loungers, and faces out towards the Arabian Gulf. There’s also a Mediterranean restaurant serving up European flavours inspired by the seaside setting and a vibrant bar deck, where master mixology takes centre stage.

Location: Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina.

Offer: Pool day passes are priced at Dhs350 with Dhs250 redeemable on weekdays and Dhs400 with Dhs250 redeemable on weekends.

Times: 10am to sunset Mon to Thu, 10am to 12am Fri, till 2am Sat, and till 1am Sun.

Contact: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

Delano Dubai

Set on the pristine shores of Bluewaters Island, Delano Dubai is a haven of understated luxury inviting outside guests to its chic pool and private beach experience. The expansive pool area is framed by billowing umbrellas, sunken loungers, and a serene social ledge for leisurely moments. With 250 metres of private beachfront, guests can bask in uninterrupted sunset views over the sparkling Arabian Gulf. Combining Miami’s sophisticated charm with the tranquil beauty of the Arabian Gulf, Delano Dubai offers a daycation like no other, complete with an indulgent menu inspired by the Italian coast.

Location: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island

Offer: Pool and beach day pass from Dhs400 on weekdays (50% redeemable on F&B), Dhs600 on weekends and public holidays (50% redeemable on F&B)

Times: Daily, 8am to 8pm

Contact: (0)4 556 6255. delanodubai.com