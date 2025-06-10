Dubai has no shortage of new restaurants – but these are the OGs you should’ve been to by now
If you’ve lived in Dubai long enough, chances are you’ve heard about at least a few of these iconic spots – maybe you’ve even had your regular order memorised at one. These are the classics: restaurants that have stood the test of time, quietly earning cult followings while trends came and went around them. Whether you’re new to the city or you’ve been here since flip phones, consider this your hit list. Some of the best restaurants in Dubai don’t follow trends – they’re the ones that just keep doing their thing, decade after decade. Here are the OGs.
Arabian Tea House
If you haven’t been to Arabian Tea House, have you really experienced Old Dubai? This Bastakiya cafe has been serving traditional Emirati and Middle Eastern dishes since 1997, and its turquoise benches, whitewashed walls, and courtyard full of bougainvillea still feel like a little secret tucked away from the city’s pace. Go for the fresh bread, mint tea, and mezze, stay for the slow vibe and heritage-rich charm.
Location: Bastakiya, Opposite Musalla Post Office, Al Fahidi, Bur Dubai
Contact: (0)4 353 5071. @arabianteahouse
La Petite Maison
Opened in 2010, and brings the feel of the French Riviera straight into the heart of DIFC. Its French-Mediterranean menu puts fresh, high-quality ingredients front and centre, with seafood, grilled meats, and classic Nicoise plates stealing the show. The space is bright and airy, perfect for those who appreciate a relaxed but polished dining environment. Plus, the bar’s been named in the World’s 50 Best list, a nice bonus for cocktail fans.
Location: Gate Village No 8, DIFC, Dubai
Contact: (0)4 439 0505. @lpmdubai
Pierchic
Sitting on a wooden pier stretching over the Arabian Gulf, Pierchic has been turning heads since it opened in 2005. The views? Iconic. Think Burj Al Arab framed against endless blue water. It’s the kind of spot that works just as well for a laid-back lunch with the sea breeze or a romantic dinner under the stars. Chef Beatrice Segoni brings Italy’s coastal flavours to the menu, with handcrafted pastas, lobster risotto, and standout seafood dishes. For a chill pre-dinner moment, Onda bar halfway down the pier serves up perfect cocktails and golden hour magic.
Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah
Contact: 800 323232 @pierchicdubai
Ibn AlBahr
If you love the Lebanese take on seafood with ocean views, Ibn AlBahr should be on your list. The vibe is all about a lively fish market feel where you can pick your catch, then enjoy it grilled, fried, or in classic Lebanese mezze style. The menu sticks to Mediterranean flavours, and the laid-back atmosphere by Dubai Creek makes it a great spot, whether you’re out with friends or family. The original opened back in 1993 at Dubai Creek Resort, and there’ now another location at Vista Mare, The Palm.
Location: Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Port Saeed
Contact: 800 426 25 2247. @ibnalbahr
Zuma
Since it opened in 2009, Zuma has been a staple for anyone who knows their way around contemporary Japanese food in Dubai. It nails that balance between stylish and relaxed, making it perfect for everything from business lunches to late-night drinks. Sushi lovers and robata grill fans keep coming back for consistently strong dishes, while the signature cocktails add the right kick. Its loyal crowd spans locals and visitors alike, thanks to the solid food and top-tier service.
Location: Podium Level, Gate Village, Building 3, Trade Centre, DIFC
Contact: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai
The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill
Since opening its doors in 2014, The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill has felt like a little New England escape in Dubai. Known for its oysters, seafood towers, and killer cocktails, this East Coast-style brasserie has quickly earned a loyal following. It’s the kind of place where locals and visitors come when they want a casual yet standout seafood experience.
Location: JBR, Ground Floor, The DoubleTree by Hilton, Dubai
Contact: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb
Ossiano
Step inside Ossiano and you’re immediately underwater, literally. The floor-to-ceiling aquarium sets the scene while you dig into seafood that’s as fresh as it gets. Think lobster with a side of jaw-dropping views and caviar that feels right at home here.
Location: Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Contact: (0)4 426 0770. @ossianodubai
The Boardwalk
Set along Dubai Creek, The Boardwalk has been a fixture in the city’s dining scene for 25 years. With a nautical-inspired interior and a deck built over the water, it’s an ideal spot for a relaxed afternoon or evening. The menu features a mix of seafood and Italian favourites, with standout dishes like grilled octopus and Dibba Bay oysters, all served with a view that never gets old.
Location: The Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Deira, Dubai Creek Resort, Port Saeed
Contact: (0)4 602 1583. @boardwalkdubai
Bussola
Bussola has been holding it down on Dubai’s coastline since 2005. Part fine-dining Italian, part casual pizzeria, part beach lounge, it’s the kind of place where a table of locals might be tucking into proper truffle pasta upstairs while another group shares pizza and Aperol on the terrace. It’s consistent, certified by the Italian Cuisine Academy, and ideal for when you want Italian comfort food.
Location: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina
Contact: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai
Miyako
Located inside the Hyatt Regency Dubai, Miyako has been a mainstay of the city’s dining scene for over 30 years. The restaurant is known for its expertly prepared sushi, traditional hot pots, and immersive dining experiences. Guests can choose from a live Teppanyaki room, a sushi bar in the main dining area, or a private Tatami room for a more intimate setting.
Location: Miyako, Hyatt Regency Dubai, Al Khaleej St, Corniche Deira.
Contact: (0)4 209 6912. @miyakodubai
