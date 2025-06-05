Low on price, high on calm – these Dubai spas hit the sweet spot between luxe and low-cost

Long weekend coming up? A spa day is always a good idea – but not every reset needs a four-digit receipt. Dubai is no stranger to big, glossy spas, but there’s a quieter corner of Dubai’s wellness scene – one where you still get that luxury feel and great service in calming spaces that look and feel premium without the premium bill. Here are five of the best budget spas in Dubai, perfect for your long‑weekend unwind.

Anantara Spa, The Palm

Clean, elegant and peaceful, Anantara sits on the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah. With one of the most exclusive addresses in the world, Anantara Spa offers only the finest treatments, from ancient to modern, Asian to Arabian, relaxing to therapeutic. Thai-inspired touches, overwater treatment rooms and soft, earthy interiors give it that out-of-town feel.

Location: Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm

Offer: Dhs 350 for a 30-min back massage massage, or 60-min signature massage for Dhs680

Times: Daily 10 am to 10 pm

Contact: (0)4 567 8140 · anantara.com

Eforea Spa, Hilton Palm Jumeirah

Modern, light-filled and steps from the beach. a relaxed setting with solid treatments and easy access to pool and sea. Some of the signature treatments include massages, facial and body therapies. Signature to eforea spa is the journey enhancements, powerful mini treatments that are added to your existing services or enjoyed by themselves. These treatments have been specially designed for eforea, with techniques from different spa cultures around the world.

Location: eforea Spa, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Offer: Dhs 650 for 60 min massage, pool & beach access + Dhs 250 F&B credit

Times: Mon–Fri 9 am–10 pm; Sat–Sun 10 am–11 pm

Contact: (0)4 230 0090 · hilton.com

ReFIVE Spa, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Stylish seaside retreat with massaging beds by the beach. ReFIVE Spa, located at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai, is a serene oasis offering bespoke wellness treatments and indulgent relaxation packages. Winner of the World Luxury Spa Awards 2024, ReFIVE sets the standard for luxury and rejuvenation in the heart of Dubai.

Location: ReFIVE Spa, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Offer: Dhs655 for a 60‑min stress relief massage

Times: Mon–Thu 10 am–10 pm; Fri–Sun 10 am–midnight

Contact: (0)4 455 9964 · fivehotelsandresorts.com

Natureland Spa, Rixos Premium JBR

An Award-Winning luxurious spa with a stylish atmosphere that provides a variety of treatments including a Turkish bath, massages and facial care. Spacious, Middle Eastern‑style décor with an old-world feel and quality hammam services under a more approachable price tag – plus, the spa is known for its breathtaking views.

Location: Natureland Spa, Rixos Premium JBR

Offer: Dhs599 for 60-min traditional Turkish hammam; 60-min Aroma Therapy massage for Dhs699

Times: Daily 9 am–11 pm

Contact: (0) 4 432 8888. naturelifespa.com

Pause Spa, Paramount Hotel Business Bay

PAUSE Spa Château Berger is a serene and tranquil escape where luxury meets rejuvenation. Winner of Marketing Campaign of the Year and City Hotel Spa of the Year, the spa sets the stage for an indulgent wellness experience. Here you can sink into a jacuzzi, unwind with an aromatic massage, or get your ‘Hollywood glow’ on with a rejuvenating facial. Minimalist and calm but feels premium.

Location: Pause Spa, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay

Offer: 60-min massage treatment starting at Dhs425; facial treatments starting at Dhs 300, and body treatments starting at Dhs280

Times: Daily 10 am–10 pm

Contact: (0)4 246 6750 · paramounthotelsdubai.com

Images: Official websites/Instagram