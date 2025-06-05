Catch-ups need carbs…

If your week revolves around where to eat next, you’re in the right city. From limited-edition menus to daily set lunches and a few solid reasons not to cook – here are 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai this week.

Signor Sassi

Italy’s been busy this week, and so has Signor Sassi. To mark Italian National Day, they’re doing a limited-run menu through June 8 – think pesto-drenched fusilli, proper Caprese, and a tricolore gelato trio. On weekends, their set lunch ‘Gioia’ is back.

Offer: Menu Tricolore, Gioia lunch priced at Dhs185

Timings: Tricolore menu available daily from June 2 to 8, and Gioia lunch available from Saturday to Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Location: St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah

Contact: (0)4 278 4848.@signorsassidubai

FLØR x BOCA

A one-night-only dinner that brings two of the city’s best talents to one table – Shiv Menon from BOCA curates the wine, FLØR handles the rest.

Offer: Four-course off-menu dinner with wine pairing, priced at Dhs690 per person

Timings: Monday, June 3, from 7pm

Location: FLØR, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai

Contact: (0)4372 2323. @flor.dxb

Bull & Bear

This week, Bull & Bear is quietly running one of the best dinner menus in the city. The limited-time three-course offering brings together signatures like Wagyu tartare, Norwegian salmon with lobster sauce, and their cult-favourite sticky toffee pudding – all with stunning views and Burj Khalifa in the frame.

Offer: Limited-time three-course dinner menu for Dhs250

Timings: June 2 to 8, from 7pm to 10.30pm

Location: Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Contact: bullandbear-difc.com. @bullandbear.difc

Babylon

Babylon’s new Tuesday night Disco Made Me Do It is a full-blown retro revival – from headbands to dancers and a soundtrack straight out of the 80s and 90s. The menu featires crispy shrimp, paccheri, and pistachio tiramisu on rotation.

Offer: Three-course brunch with entertainment, priced at Dhs240 (soft), Dhs390 (house), Dhs490 (premium)

Timings: Every Tuesday, 8pm to 11.30pm

Location: Babylon, DIFC

Contact: @babylondifc. Book here

Besh Turkish Kitchen

A new three-course menu built around familiar favourites – Adana kebab, manti dumplings, and kunefe.

Offer: A La Turk Set Menu – three courses for Dhs150 with a soft drink or Dhs180 with house wine

Timings: Daily, 12.30pm to 10pm

Location: Besh Turkish Kitchen, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Contact: (0)4 377 2353. @beshturkishkitchen

Images: Supplied/Instagram