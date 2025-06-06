Out of office, into the edit…

This summer’s essentials: a stretch of sand, great food, something cold to sip, and music that makes you forget your phone is at 1%. From new openings and pop-ups to all-time coastal favourites, here’s where to spend the day – and maybe the night – if you’re hitting these destinations this season.

COYA Beach, St-Tropez

New for summer 2025, COYA drops its first beach club on Pampelonne. The vibe? Barefoot with style – sun-faded wood, hand-thrown ceramics, and terracotta everywhere. The menu highlights sea bass ceviche, lamb cutlets, and lobster with white gazpacho. Pisco gets its own dedicated bar. The soundtrack moves from mellow to movement as the sun shifts. Daybeds, DJs, and that golden St-Tropez light – that’s the all-day scene.

Open daily, beach from 11am to 7pm, restaurant from 12pm to 5.30pm, Route de Bonne Terrasse, Pampelonne Beach, 83350 Ramatuelle, France. @coyasainttropez

Gigi, Bodrum

After winning hearts in Dubai, Paris, and Saint-Tropez, Gigi Rigolatto lands at Mandarin Oriental Bodrum this June. Think long, leisurely lunches, sunset drinks, and that laid-back vibe you’d jump on a plane for – now with sea views and private beach access. The menu sticks to rich Italian classics, while the Bellini Bar keeps the energy buzzing between aperitivo and dance floor. There’s even a boutique onsite with Gigi’s signature beachwear and accessories. Designed by Franco-Mexican architect Hugo Toro, the space reflects Italian style with French lifestyle touches – perfectly tailored for the Turkish coast.

Gigi Rigolatto, Mandarin Oriental Bodrum, Gölköy, 314 Sokak No.10, Muğla, Turkey, Open seasonally summer 2025. @gigi_restaurant_bodrum

Jacquemus Beach Club, Monte-Carlo

Jacquemus, the brand known for mixing playful spirit with effortless elegance, just made its most sun-soaked move yet. Taking over Monte-Carlo Beach, the label’s signature energy hits the Mediterranean with a splash of banana yellow and graphic black-and-white stripes – turning the classic Riviera scene into a chic playground. From runway to shoreline, Jacquemus is no stranger to turning heads. Now, its beach club concept is already stealing the spotlight, offering a stylish escape where fashion and leisure collide. The Pool Café steps up its game with monochrome vibes that feel more like a statement than décor, while two pop-up boutiques bring Jacquemus’ beachwear and accessories right to the coast. Rooted in its French heritage, the brand’s aesthetic meshes perfectly with Monte-Carlo’s luxe laid-back lifestyle. Behind the scenes, the hotel balances sustainability with sophistication – think Michelin-star dining, new padel courts, and a revamped Olympic pool – making this the Riviera’s ultimate summer destination.

Jacquemus Beach Club, Monte-Carlo Beach, Avenue Princesse Grace, Monaco. The takeover runs through October 7, 2025. @montecarlobeach

Verde Beach, Sardinia

Verde Beach, known for its stylish beach clubs in Paris, Saint-Tropez, and Dubai (with New York and Miami coming soon), is opening a new spot on Sardinia’s famous Emerald Coast. Accessible only by boat, this secluded cove offers a mix of natural beauty and refined design, where marble, macramé, nautical ropes, and teak wood create a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. Chef Kanchana Ranasinghe’s menu is a new take on Mediterranean classics with Riviera influences – think truffle pizza, lobster pacheri, yellowtail carpaccio, and Wagyu ribeye, all perfectly paired with fine wines and champagnes. As the day goes on, international DJs bring the energy, turning laid-back afternoons into vibrant nights.

Verde Beach Sardinia, Oltu Quato, Emerald Coast, Sardinia, opening July 1, daily from 11am to 8pm. @verde.sardinia

Amante, Ibiza

An oldie, but still iconic. Amante remains one of Ibiza’s most beloved beach clubs – and for good reason. Set along the cliffs of Sol d’en Serra and overlooking a quiet cove, its stunning sea views and cinematic calm remind you exactly why you booked the flight in the first place. The vibe? It’s laid-back luxury – a serene escape from the island’s party pulse. Think cliffside dining, crystal-clear waters, and a Mediterranean-led menu that leans into Ibizan seafood. Standout dishes like lobster rice and chargrilled giant prawns bring just the right touch of Spanish flair. Cocktails land as photogenic as the setting, especially when golden hour rolls in.

Amante, Cala Sol d’en Serra Calle Afueras, s/n, 07849 Cala Llonga, Balearic Islands, Spain. @amanteibiza

Luna Beach Club, Nyanyi

If you’re going to Bali this summer, make space for Luna. Set high above the coastline in Nyanyi, it’s one of the newest spots drawing a creative crowd. The space is all curves and bamboo, with a sculptural design that catches light and wind in unexpected ways. By day, it’s about long lunches, ocean dips, and a waterslide that drops straight into a hidden bar. As the sun shifts, so does the energy – DJs pick up the pace, the terrace fills, and the ocean turns gold. It’s part beach club, part art piece, and already a reason people are rewriting their Bali maps.

Luna Beach Club, Jl. Kayangan, Beraban, Kec. Kediri, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82121, Indonesia, open daily from 10am until late. @lunabeachclubbali

