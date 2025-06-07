What’s On: things to do in Abu Dhabi

Looking to switch up your routine or just add a little fun to your week? From the high speed thrills of the new F1 movie to ceviche week at COYA to wild encounters at the zoo, Here’s your midweek guide to the best things to do in Abu Dhabi right now, where to eat, what to watch, and where to wander in the capital.

Monday, June 23

Ceviche Night at COYA Abu Dhabi

COYA Abu Dhabi is marking National Ceviche Day with a limited time Mistura de Ceviche platter, a six course tasting of Peru’s most iconic dish, elevated with bold flavours and signature flair. Expect everything from prawn and truffle snapper to beetroot and spicy yellowfin tuna.

Location: COYA Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island

Price: Dhs348

Operating hours: 6:30pm to 11:30pm

Contact: (0)2 306 7000, @coyaabudhabi

Tuesday, June 24

Craving Chinese at Hakkasan

Tuesdays call for something indulgent, why not satisfy your cravings with world-class Chinese cuisine at Hakkasan? Located inside the stunning Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, this award-winning spot serves up modern Cantonese dishes in a chic, dimly lit setting. Think crispy duck salad, signature dim sum, and decadent mains that hit the spot every time.

Location: Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Operating hours: 6pm to 11:30pm

Contact: (0)2 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Strike up some fun at Bowling City

Get the ball rolling at Bowling City, a cheeky 12 lane ten pin bowling spot tucked inside Al Ain Mall. Not just lanes here challenge friends to billiards, table tennis, or chill with the resident PlayStation. Perfect for all skill levels and good vibes.

Location: Bowling City, Al Ain Mall

Operating hours: 12pm to 12am

Contact: (03) 751 0006, @bowlingcity.uae

Wednesday, June 25

Lebanese feast at Amara

Midweek pick me up with a delicious dive into Lebanese classics at Amara. From vibrant mezze and tender lamb chops to indulgent desserts like baklava cheesecake, this stylish spot at The WB Abu Dhabi offers a modern twist on traditional flavours. Perfect for a relaxed yet elegant Monday night out.

Location: Amara, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island

Operating hours: 12pm to 2am

Contact: (050) 777 0543, @amararestaurantabudhabi

Wild Wednesday out at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

Looking for a fun-filled family outing? Head to Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, where you can meet exotic animals, enjoy interactive feeding sessions, and explore shaded walkways perfect for summer strolls. It’s educational, entertaining, and open all day for adventure.

Location: Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi

Operating hours: 9am to 9pm

Contact: (02) 501 0000, @emiratesparkzoo

Thursday, June 26

Tapas Thursdays at The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar

Kick off the weekend early with Tapas Thursdays at The Warehouse. Enjoy flavour packed Spanish bites while a live singer sets the vibe with Spanish and Latin tunes a perfect midweek escape with flair.

Location: The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

Operating hours: 5pm to 2am

Contact: 02 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi

F1 Movie Premiere at VOX Cinemas Abu Dhabi

Start your engines! The highly anticipated F1 movie hits VOX Cinemas this Thursday. Get front row seats to all the high speed drama, behind the scenes rivalries, and heart pounding action of the Formula 1 world. A must watch for racing fans and movie lovers alike.

Location: VOX Cinemas, Yas Mall

Contact: 600 599905, @voxcinemas

Images: Supplied, Archive and Instagram