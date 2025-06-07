7 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: June 23 to 26
Looking to switch up your routine or just add a little fun to your week? From the high speed thrills of the new F1 movie to ceviche week at COYA to wild encounters at the zoo, Here’s your midweek guide to the best things to do in Abu Dhabi right now, where to eat, what to watch, and where to wander in the capital.
Monday, June 23
Ceviche Night at COYA Abu Dhabi
COYA Abu Dhabi is marking National Ceviche Day with a limited time Mistura de Ceviche platter, a six course tasting of Peru’s most iconic dish, elevated with bold flavours and signature flair. Expect everything from prawn and truffle snapper to beetroot and spicy yellowfin tuna.
Location: COYA Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island
Price: Dhs348
Operating hours: 6:30pm to 11:30pm
Contact: (0)2 306 7000, @coyaabudhabi
Tuesday, June 24
Craving Chinese at Hakkasan
Tuesdays call for something indulgent, why not satisfy your cravings with world-class Chinese cuisine at Hakkasan? Located inside the stunning Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, this award-winning spot serves up modern Cantonese dishes in a chic, dimly lit setting. Think crispy duck salad, signature dim sum, and decadent mains that hit the spot every time.
Location: Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
Operating hours: 6pm to 11:30pm
Contact: (0)2 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi
Strike up some fun at Bowling City
Get the ball rolling at Bowling City, a cheeky 12 lane ten pin bowling spot tucked inside Al Ain Mall. Not just lanes here challenge friends to billiards, table tennis, or chill with the resident PlayStation. Perfect for all skill levels and good vibes.
Location: Bowling City, Al Ain Mall
Operating hours: 12pm to 12am
Contact: (03) 751 0006, @bowlingcity.uae
Wednesday, June 25
Lebanese feast at Amara
Midweek pick me up with a delicious dive into Lebanese classics at Amara. From vibrant mezze and tender lamb chops to indulgent desserts like baklava cheesecake, this stylish spot at The WB Abu Dhabi offers a modern twist on traditional flavours. Perfect for a relaxed yet elegant Monday night out.
Location: Amara, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island
Operating hours: 12pm to 2am
Contact: (050) 777 0543, @amararestaurantabudhabi
Wild Wednesday out at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort
Looking for a fun-filled family outing? Head to Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, where you can meet exotic animals, enjoy interactive feeding sessions, and explore shaded walkways perfect for summer strolls. It’s educational, entertaining, and open all day for adventure.
Location: Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi
Operating hours: 9am to 9pm
Contact: (02) 501 0000, @emiratesparkzoo
Thursday, June 26
Tapas Thursdays at The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar
Kick off the weekend early with Tapas Thursdays at The Warehouse. Enjoy flavour packed Spanish bites while a live singer sets the vibe with Spanish and Latin tunes a perfect midweek escape with flair.
Location: The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre
Operating hours: 5pm to 2am
Contact: 02 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi
F1 Movie Premiere at VOX Cinemas Abu Dhabi
Start your engines! The highly anticipated F1 movie hits VOX Cinemas this Thursday. Get front row seats to all the high speed drama, behind the scenes rivalries, and heart pounding action of the Formula 1 world. A must watch for racing fans and movie lovers alike.
Location: VOX Cinemas, Yas Mall
Contact: 600 599905, @voxcinemas
