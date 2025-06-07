Where couture meets check-in…
Not all hotels are created equal – some are dressed head to toe in designer. In Dubai, fashion houses aren’t just making clothes; they’re making entire worlds and designer hotels in Dubai you can check into. Armani keeps it sophisticated, Bulgari brings the extravagance, and Versace? Pure glam. It’s like stepping inside a runway show, but instead of front-row seats, you get a suite with a view. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to wake up wrapped in couture, here’s where to do it at some of the best designer hotels in Dubai in 2025.
Bulgari Resort Dubai
If Bulgari made hotels the way it makes jewellery, bold and extravagant, this might have been a different story. Instead, Bulgari Resort Dubai is all about refined luxury. Located on a seahorse-shaped island off the coast of Jumeirah, this Mediterranean-meets-Middle-Eastern retreat is effortlessly chic, designed by Italian architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel. Every detail speaks to the Bulgari lifestyle, from the signature marble accents in the suites to the curated coffee table books on diamonds. The resort is also home to the world’s first Bulgari Marina and Yacht Club, a stunning spa, and La Galleria, a boutique-style concept store. Dining here is nothing short of exceptional, Il Ristorante, Niko Romito holds two Michelin stars, while Hoseki, the intimate nine-seat Japanese restaurant, has one. And if you want a stylish souvenir, the on-site Bulgari boutique has its latest jewellery and watch collections.
Bvlgari Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Bay Island. Tel: (0)4 777 5555. @bvlgariresortduba
Armani Hotel
Sitting pretty in the Burj Khalifa, Armani Hotel Dubai is as sleek and refined as the name suggests. Designed by Giorgio Armani himself, the hotel spans the lower floors of the world’s tallest building, bringing the brand’s signature aesthetic to life, think muted tones, clean lines, and quiet luxury. Every corner of the hotel is a masterclass in minimalism, from the Armani/Casa furnishings to the curated details that make it feel effortlessly chic. The experience extends beyond the suites, too, Armani/Ristorante serves Michelin-starred Italian cuisine with front-row views of the Dubai Fountains. For those looking to unwind, the sprawling Armani/Spa offers serious relaxation, while Armani/Galleria stocks the latest couture collections. And if retail therapy calls, Dubai Mall is just a stone’s throw away. High fashion, fine dining, and five-star service, this is Armani, after all.
Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 888 3888. @armanihoteldxb
Palazzo Versace
Palazzo Versace Dubai is everything you’d expect from a designer hotel, bold, glamorous, and unmistakably Versace. From mosaic floors to intricate gold accents, every detail reflects the brand’s signature style. Food and fashion go hand in hand here. Giardino’s Into the Jungle Brunch brings a playful twist to dining with lively entertainment and a setting that feels straight out of a Versace campaign. The SPA is just as extravagant, offering Moroccan hammams and treatments infused with gold and diamonds. At Q’s Bar and Lounge, live jazz fills the space, adding to the hotel’s electric energy. And if you’re looking to bring a piece of it home, Versace Home is stocked with statement pieces that carry the same bold aesthetic.
Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Jaddaf Waterfront. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. @palazzoversacedubai
Cavalli Couture
For one of their more wow-worthy canal-front residential buildings, DAMAC have teamed up with luxury fashion house, Cavalli. The uniquely designed Cavalli Couture building features an array of three-, four- and five-bedroom addresses split across 12 storeys, all designed with the influence of the tropical Amazonian rainforest. The private swimming pools have been designed to look like a cascading waterfall, further enhancing this aesthetic. Upon entry, guests are welcomed into a triple height lobby and views that gaze out across the calming canal, and enjoy shared facilities that include an indoor lagoon and lazy river. Once in the comforts of their private digs, guests can bask in their surroundings on the private terrace.
damacproperties.com
Bulgari Lighthouse
Located on the luxurious Jumeira Bay Island, Bulgari and Meraas have launched a 27-storey residential tower with uninterrupted views of the ocean and Dubai skyline, called Bulgari Lighthouse. The tower comprises 31 penthouses ranging from 4 to 5 bedrooms, with a three-level Sky Villa home to 9 bedrooms, a 13,000-square-foot terrace, a rooftop pool, and private lift access. Designed by renowned architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, Bulgari Lighthouse has been designed to reflect the natural and gentle movements of marine corals in the sea, illuminating the skyline and providing a sanctuary of solace and serenity. All residents will benefit from a 50-metre long horizon pool with private cabanas, attentive concierge including private chefs or arranging parties, a relaxing lounge area, a state-of-the-art, gym, play facilities for younger children, beautiful Mediterranean gardens, as well as access to the Bulgari Yacht Club.
bulgarilighthouse.com
Elie Saab at Emaar Beachfront
If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to live inside an Elie Saab gown, this is probably the closest you’ll get. Set to rise on the shores of Dubai Harbour, Grand Bleu Tower is the first-ever Elie Saab designer building in the world, a collaboration with Emaar that brings high-fashion-inspired living to the coastline. The interiors are exactly what youâ€™d expect, elegant, understated, and bathed in warm neutrals with soft gold accents. One- to three-bedroom apartments and show-stopping four-bedroom penthouses all come with private balconies and knockout views of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and the open sea. Residents will also get exclusive beach access, resort-style amenities, and a front-row seat to the best of the city all in a peaceful, seaside setting.
Grand Bleu Tower, Emaar Beachfront
Maison Margiela Residences
Maison Margiela is stepping into the world of real estate, and naturally, it’s doing things a little differently. In partnership with Alta Real Estate Development, the avant-garde Parisian fashion house is set to launch its first-ever residential project: a collection of just 24 boutique units in one of Dubai’s most prestigious (yet still secret) locations. The aesthetic? Think understated luxury, bold individuality, and a quietly rebellious spirit, a direct nod to the Maisonâ€™s signature design codes. Every detail is crafted to reflect Margiela’s unconventional ethos, from the architecture to the interiors, blending fashion and form with minimalist precision. This is less about loud opulence and more about refined living for those who appreciate concept over convention. Expect privacy, creativity, and a new take on what it means to live in style.
