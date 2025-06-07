What’s On: things to do in Abu Dhabi

Discover 7 unique things to do in Abu Dhabi this week, from live comedy and family fun to cultural gems and adventures. Your perfect plan awaits.

Monday, June 30

Set sail on tradition

Supported by @AbuDhabiSC, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy has organised Noukhthat Abu Dhabi. Starting 30 June 2025, the two-month programme will provide training in the fundamental skills of sailing and dhow navigation, enhancing youth connection with UAE maritime heritage. pic.twitter.com/uR5EstZPjO — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) June 23, 2025

Kicking off today, Noukhthat Abu Dhabi is charting a course for adventure at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club. Over 200 young sailors will dive into the world of traditional Emirati dhow sailing, think wind in your hair, heritage on the waves, and a summer filled with sea bound stories.

Running all summer long, this two month programme isn’t just about learning to sail, it’s about keeping UAE maritime tradition alive, one dhow at a time.

Location: Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Khamis Bin Zaal Al Rumaithi St

Contact: 02 658 3333

Tuesday, July 1

Big splash energy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Waterworld™️ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@yaswaterworldyasisland)

Yas Waterworld just leveled up and it’s their biggest splash yet. Starting Tuesday July 1, the iconic waterpark is unveiling a massive new zone packed with 20+ brand new rides, slides, and drench-worthy thrills and you can be the first to try them out.

Now with over 60 attractions in total, it’s officially an aquatic mega playground. Perfect for cooling off, screaming down slides, and making your summer epic.

Location: Yas Waterworld, Yas Island

Cost: From Dhs295

Contact: yaswaterworldyasisland.com, 02 414 2000

Laughs fit for a palace

Comedy at the Palace is back and bringing the banter to one of Abu Dhabi’s swankiest spots. Catch a top tier lineup of stand-up stars, including Shaddy Gaad, Daria Magdalena, Yash Bhardwaj, Valentina Danubio and Ehsan, serving up sharp sets and big energy in an intimate setting.

Location: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Cost: From Dhs95

Contact: abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Wednesday, July 2

Glow wild at SeaWorld

Electric Ocean Festival is back at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and it’s brighter, bolder, and beat-filled for summer 2025. Think neon lights, epic performances, and a party that doesn’t stop when the sun goes down.

Catch breakdancers, drummers, aerial acrobats, and SeaWorld’s coolest characters lighting up the One Ocean stage. There’s even a pre-show party and a glowing silent disco to keep the vibes flowing all day long.

Location: SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Cost: From Dhs375 (adults), Dhs320 (kids)

Contact: seaworldabudhabi.com

Culture calling

Culture calling? Answer with a visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi, the iconic dome-topped museum where art, history, and storytelling come alive. Wander through world-class galleries, snap dreamy shots under the light-dappled dome, and explore exhibitions that bridge East and West.

Whether you’re into ancient artefacts or modern masterpieces, this architectural wonder always delivers a dose of inspiration.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

Time: 10am to 6:30pm

Cost: From Dhs60

Contact: louvreabudhabi.ae

Thursday, June 3

New spot alert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novikov Restaurant Abu Dhabi (@novikov_abudhabi)

Just landed in Abu Dhabi, Novikov Café brings chic London energy, sleek interiors, and serious coffee credentials to the capital. Located at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, this newly opened hotspot is all about luxe lounging, with artisanal pastries, matcha moments, and a brunch menu worth dressing up for.

Come for the flat whites, stay for the velvet booths and very Instagrammable desserts.

Location: Novikov Café, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Time: 12pm to 3pm – 6pm to 3am

Contact: @novikov_abudhabi, 02 563 2937

Sip, sip, hooray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYB Abu Dhabi (@byb.abudhabi)

Ladies, your Thursday plans are sorted. Back Yard Bistro is serving up a steal of a deal, enjoy three hours of unlimited house drinks or three complimentary sips for just Dhs79.

It’s a year round fave, but when the weather’s right, the outdoor terrace is the place to be. Think chilled beats, good vibes, and even better drinks.

Location: Back Yard Bistro, WTC Mall, Al Danah

Time: 9pm to midnight

Offer: Dhs79

Contact: 050 114 3666

Images: Unsplash, Instagram and Website