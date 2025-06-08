Things to do in Abu Dhabi: sorted

Need a midweek pick-me-up? Whether you’re after fun, food, or a fresh experience, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s your ultimate guide to some exciting things to check out and do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, June 16

Sushi Mondays at Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori

Missed Sushi Sunday? No worries. Grab your Monday fix at Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori and dive into a vibrant menu of expertly crafted sushi dishes. From delicate nigiri and bold maki rolls to signature specials that fuse Japanese technique with global flair. There’s something to satisfy every craving. Whether you’re a purist or an adventurous palate, Goldfish has your next sushi moment covered.

Location: Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, Marina Mall

Operating hours: Daily 10am to 11pm

Contact: (0)2 665 6485| @goldfishabudhabi

Mondays made better at 19th Street Bar.

Kick off your week with a laid-back happy hour featuring house beverages from just Dhs25. Whether you’re unwinding after work or sneaking in a midday break, this Monday deal brings the perfect pour without the splurge all in the relaxed setting of the Abu Dhabi City Golf Club.

Location: 19th Street Bar, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club

Operating hours: Mondays, 11am to 7pm

Contact: (0)2 445 9600, @19thstreetresto

Tuesday, June 17

New summer menu at Punjab Grill

Dig into summer at Punjab Grill, where a Michelin-recognised dining experience gets a seasonal refresh. Their new four course summer menu, priced at Dhs350, delivers bold North Indian flavours with a refined twist and if you pre-book, you’ll get it buy one, get one free. There are tempting extras too, like the must try lamb chops, available as a starter add on for just Dhs30. Elegant, flavourful, and full of surprises, this is summer dining done right.

Location: Punjab Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi

Operating hours: Daily, 12pm to 11:45pm

Contact: (0)50 668 3054, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Rose Tuesdays for the ladies at Café Del Mar

Rosé all day? Yes, please! Every Tuesday at Café del Mar, ladies can sip and soak up the sun with free-flowing house beverages for just Dhs120. From 12pm until sunset, this chic day to night experience offers endless pours and serious beachside vibes. Grab the girls, throw on your shades, and toast to midweek magic, rosé has never looked better.

Location: Café del Mar, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi

Operating hours: Tuesdays, 12pm to sunset

Contact: 050 402 2283, cafedelmarabudhabi.com, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Wednesday, June 18

Splash at SeaWorld

Make a splash at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi with a full day of marine-inspired adventure. Explore eight immersive realms, come face to face with over 100,000 animals, and enjoy world class rides, shows, and family attractions all under one massive roof. Single-day tickets are priced at Dhs375 and include access to everything the park has to offer. It’s educational, thrilling, and perfect for a fun day out with the family.

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Operating hours: Daily, 10am to 6pm

Contact: seaworldabudhabi.com, @seaworldabudhabi

Wednesdays are for good vibes at Diablito



At Diablito, Dhs100 gets you two hours of unlimited sparkling grape, Spanish mixed grape, and is a great way to catch up with friends. Think rooftop feels, seaside breeze, and that golden hour glow that makes everything taste better.

Location: Diablito, Yas Marina, Yas Island

Operating hours: Wednesdays, 6pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)2 565 1175, @diablitoyasmarina

Thursday, June 19

Take off on a ladies journey at Asia Asia



Thursdays are for indulging, and this glam Yas Bay hotspot delivers just that. For Dhs225, ladies can enjoy three drink selections from house pours or signature cocktails alongside a three course set menu featuring favourites like California maki, shrimp tempura, soy marinated salmon, and Singaporean noodles. Dim lighting, waterfront views, and major Instagram appeal? Come hungry and camera ready.

Location: Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Operating hours: Thursdays, 6pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 423 8302, @asiaasiaabudhabi

New in town: Krave lands in Abu Dhabi

After winning over Dubai’s clean-eating crowd, Krave has officially opened its first Abu Dhabi location, known for turning healthy food into a flavour packed experience, the new branch brings the brand’s signature dishes from beetroot hummus toast and chipotle-lime fish tacos to wagyu burgers and skinny pancakes to the capital. Don’t miss the limited-edition ‘Blue Sky’ smoothie, available exclusively at Al Qana.

Location: Krave, The Bridge, Wellness Hub, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi

Operating hours: Daily, 8am to 12am

Contact: (0)4 550 9116, @eatkrave

Images: Instagram and Unsplash