Air-con inside, greenery outside – here’s where to show up when you want both

Summer is here, and yes, we’re all melting. But that doesn’t mean giving up on nature entirely. It’s that psychological comfort of being surrounded by green. And lucky for us, Dubai has more than a few spots that bring the outdoors in, or at least make you feel like they do. Leafy corners, good coffee, and no heatstroke. Here are 8 of the best garden cafés in Dubai right now. Save them for when you need a break from buildings.

SEVA table

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEVA Table (@sevatable)

One of Dubai’s OG wellness cafés, SEVA is all earthy tones, zen energy, and garden views. The plant-based menu is solid, the vibe is peaceful, and there’s a mini jungle out front if you need some shade and silence.

Location: Jumeirah 1, Beach Road, Street 27B

Times: Daily 8am–10pm

Contact: (0)58 543 5888. @sevatable

Ivy’s Secret Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivy’s Secret Garden | Plant cafe🌿 (@secretgardenivy)

Part boutique plant shop, part café, Ivy’s Secret Garden is a low-key hangout in Al Quoz with proper jungle energy. Plants are for sale, coffee is strong, and the setting makes you feel like you’re inside someone’s very stylish greenhouse.

Location: Unit 14 R450, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4

Times: Sun, Wed–Sat 9am–9pm; Mon–Tue 9am–6pm

Contact: (0)55 889 6982.@secretgardenivy

Roseleaf Café at The Garden Concept Store

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSELEAF® (@roseleaf.cafe)

A charming café inside a plant store – need we say more? There’s a community feel, homemade cakes, and proper flat whites. Bonus points for being surrounded by enough greenery to make you forget you’re in the city.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, near exit 42

Times: Daily 8am–6pm

Contact: (0)4 591 6266. @roseleaf.cafe

The Farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Farm Restaurant, Al Barari (@thefarm_dubai)

Still one of the prettiest places to eat in Dubai. Think water features, lush landscaping, and a massive terrace. It’s like a proper city escape – minus the drive out of town.

Location: Al Barari

Times: Daily 7:30am–10:30pm

Contact: (0)4 392 5660. @thefarmdubai

Harvest & Co at Dubai Garden Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvest & Co. Dubai (@harvestandco.dubai)

If you like your matcha lattes with a side of monstera, this is the one. Surrounded by a full-blown nursery, Harvest & Co’s greenhouse-style interior is bright, leafy, and ideal for long catch-ups.

Location: Dubai Garden Centre, Al Quoz

Times: Daily 8am–10pm

Contact: (0)4 338 8895. @harvestandco.dubai

Eugène Eugène

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EUGÈNE EUGÈNE DUBAI (@eugeneeugenedubai)

French vibes meet botanical interiors at this sleek new spot in Al Quoz. It’s part café, part concept space, with hanging plants, natural light, and plates that look as good as the surroundings.

Location: Al Quoz, near Alserkal Avenue

Times: Daily 9am–12am

Contact: (0)58 535 5995. @eugeneeugenedubai

Artisan Bakers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artisan Bakers (@artisanbakers.ae)

This neighbourhood spot is perfect for a laid-back morning. There’s a quiet little garden out front, a solid bakery menu, and good coffee to keep you there longer than planned.

Location: Umm Suqeim 1

Times: Daily 7am–10pm

Contact: (0)4 338 3344. @artisanbakers.ae

Oath Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴏ ᴀ ᴛ ʜ (@oath.ae)

Minimal interiors, great natural light, and a calm outdoor nook surrounded by plants. Come for the filter coffee, stay for the homemade sandwiches and quiet corners.

Location: Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah

Times: Daily 7:30am–10pm

Contact: (0)50 718 5181. @oath.ae

Images: Instagram