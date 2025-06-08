Because a weekend in Dubai is never boring

Looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend? Whether you’re planning to relax, party, or enjoy quality time with loved ones, your weekend is precious—and we’ve got you covered. From laid-back leisure to exciting events, here’s your ultimate guide to the best things to do in Dubai this weekend, no matter your vibe.

Friday, June 20

Party at O Beach before it closes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O Beach Dubai (@obeachdubai)

It’s the second last weekend you’ll get to party at Ibiza-inspired O Beach before it closes in Dubai for the summer season. Grab some drinks out of the iconic orange cups and party the day or night away to the best DJs. You’ll be entertained by dancers, live musicians and incredible acrobats. On Fridays enjoy the evening offer which is Dhs295 for free flowing drinks from 7pm to 10pm.

Location: O Beach Dubai, Dubai Harbour

Offer: Free flowing drinks from 7pm to 10pm for Dhs295

Contact: +971 52 858 0464 reservations@obeachdubai.com

Get a taste of Ireland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMA RESTAURANT DUBAI (@mamadubairestaurant)

If you’re Irish, or you want to try some Irish food, head to Mama Shelter and you’ll be able to taste the Emerald Isle in Mama restaurant. Try the finest of Ireland’s sustainably sourced meat, poultry, dairy, seafood, and beverages with the Taste of Ireland menu, available only from June 1 to 30 June. Prices start from Dhs175 per person.

Location: Mama Restaurant, Mama Shelter Dubai, Business Bay

Times: Available daily from June 1 to 30

Price: Dhs175 per person; Including three-course set menu

Try the Tagomago night swim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOMAGO (@tagomagodubai)

The Noches de Verano is back at Tagomago and you can beat the heat with a dip under the stars every Friday and Saturday from 8pm, its Dhs150 minimum spend to go so swim, sip and soak up the summer vibes. That BBQ menu and margarita lineup will make you drool.

Location: Tagomago, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Friday and Saturday from 8pm

Offer: Minimum spend Dhs150 per person

Contact: www.tagomago.ae book@tagomago.ae @tagomagodubai

Saturday, June 21

Have a social Saturday at Smoki Moto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smoki Moto Dubai (@smokimotodubai)

Every Saturday this summer, the Korean steakhouse Smoki Moto is bringing a grilled liveliness to West Palm. Get a 2-hour beverage package, house drinks for Dhs245, or Dhs345 for premium with prosecco. Both options will feed you properly with unlimited bites.

Location: Smoki Moto, West Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Every Saturday, from 9pm til late

Offer: Two hours of unlimited drinks and bites, Dhs245 for house, Dhs345 for premium

Contact: reservations@smokimotodubai.com

Celebrate Yoga Day in the most unique way

We all know how popular the coffee parties are now, however combine it with yoga and you get a whole new concept. Fred’s Coffee Party and POSTURE are teaming up with W Dubai – The Palm and there’s all the ingredients necessary for a good time. The morning starts with yoga at 8.30am and Fred’s Coffee Party takes over from 9.30am, there’s coffee, breakfast, and all round good vibes. Book here.

Location: W Dubai – The Palm

Times: Saturday, June 21, 8.30am to 12pm

Offer: Dhs100 for just the coffee party, Dhs150 for coffee party and yoga

Contact: @wdubaipalm

Do something different with Dad

All the dads in the world are sick of socks and mugs as presents, so here’s something different to do with your dad for Father’s Day. Join the LEGO Group’s special Father’s Day activation at Mall of the Emirates on June 21, from 10am to 12pm, where you can build a LEGO bricks photo frame together and take home a Polaroid keepsake. How cute is that?

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Times: 10am to 12pm

Sunday, June 22

Get beauty ready for summer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALKEMY Woman Beauty Salon (@alkemywoman)

A salon that lies within the halls of Atlantis The Royal will obviously ooze luxury, and what better place to get ready for jetting off this summer. ALKEMY has a combined spiritual-luxury approach and focuses on transformative beauty treatments. Try the Caviar Treatment and Blow Out or a manicure and pedicure that you want to experience, you’ll feel like a new person walking out of there.

Location: ALKEMY Salon, Atlantis The Royal

Contact: +971 54 793 17 99

Try out a new cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAJŪ (@caju_coffee_house)

If you like modern cafe concepts and Brazilian-inspired coffee culture, then Caju Coffee House is the place to go. The cafe combines contemporary flavours with that rich Brazilian heritage and has uniquely brought it to the UAE for us to enjoy. They have even started a business lunch now if you fancy going during the week. Plus it’s pet friendly so bring your furry friend too.

Location: Caju Coffee House, Business Bay

Contact: @caju_coffee_house

Don’t miss a thing, follow What’s On on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for the latest news, events and everything in between…