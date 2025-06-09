Food, spa, staycation, the best deals in Dubai for whatever you fancy doing this long weekend

Don’t sit around this long weekend in Dubai, there’s so much to do even if you’re keeping the purse strings tight. We’ve gathered the best offers around the city for you to get the most for your money for the Islamic New Year break.

Food and drinks offers for the long weekend in Dubai

Party at O Beach Dubai

Every Friday, O Beach Dubai turns up the volume with La Fiesta, an all-day, all-night pool party packed with house beats, old-school anthems, and electric energy. From sun-soaked lounging to sunset sets and moonlit dancing, it’s your ultimate weekend fix.

Location: O Beach Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Every Friday

Time: From 11am, DJ sets from 6pm

Offer: Dhs295 drinks package (7–10pm free flowing beverages)

Contact: +971 528580464

Saturday Brunch at Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai

Ignite your Saturdays with an unforgettable brunch at Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, nestled within Banyan Tree Dubai. Explore a daring Pan-Asian menu full of bold flavours, perfectly paired with your choice of beverages. Plus, it’s all set in a stylish, lively atmosphere.

Location: Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island

Date & Time: Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm

Packages: Dhs349 with soft beverages, Dhs499 with house beverages, Dhs599 with prosecco

Contact: +971 4 556 6466 guestservice-dubai@banyantree.com

Mezze and Raki Nights at Blue Door

Gather your friends for an evening of warm hospitality and flavourful sharing at Blue Door. Enjoy an abundant spread of authentic Turkish mezze, from creamy hummus to charcoal-grilled eggplant and marinated octopus. The food pairs perfectly with raki for a fun night of connection and conversation. Book here.

Location: Blue Door, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island

Date & Time: Daily from 5pm

Offer: Dhs390 for two people

Contact: @bluedoorbydelano

Staycation deals for the long weekend in Dubai

Address Hotels + Resorts across Dubai

Located in the heart of Dubai’s most vibrant neighborhoods, Address Hotels + Resorts offers elegant urban retreats with unmatched city access. This summer, enjoy 10% off your stay across select properties and receive two complimentary tickets to iconic Emaar attractions such as Dubai Aquarium, KidZania, or Skyview Observatory. U By Emaar members enjoy additional exclusive perks too.

Location: Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Palace Downtown, Address Creek Harbour, Palace Creek Harbour

Dates: Until September 30, 2025

Offer: 10% off stays and 2 attraction tickets

Contact: addresshotels.com

Raffles The Palm Dubai

Escape to timeless elegance at Raffles The Palm Dubai, where classic charm meets refined luxury on the tranquil shores of Palm Jumeirah. UAE and GCC residents can enjoy an exclusive Summer Retreat with luxurious benefits and savings.

Location: Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer Includes: Daily breakfast

– Complimentary stay for two children under 12

– 20% off two-night stays

– 20% off food & beverage (excluding Piatti by the Beach)

– 30% off spa treatments (60 minutes or more)

Contact: +971 4 248 8888 | reservations.palm@raffles.com

Spa offers for the long weekend in Dubai

The Spa at Address Hotels + Resorts

Celebrate the Islamic New Year long weekend with Serenity Season at The Spa, an invitation to unwind in elegant tranquility. Available across Address and Palace Hotels, this summer wellness offer includes up to 20% off curated spa treatments and retail products. From signature massages to rejuvenating facials and traditional hammam rituals, each experience is designed to restore and renew. See more info here.

Location: Various Address & Palace Hotels across Dubai

Dates: Until September 30, 2025

Offer: Up to 20% off treatments and retail

Contact:

Address Creek Harbour: +971 4 275 8844 | spa.ach@addresshotels.com

Palace Dubai Creek Harbour: +971 4 559 8844 | spa.padch@palacehotels.com

Address Downtown: +971 4 436 8750 | spa.addth@addresshotels.com

Address Sky View: +971 4 873 8888 | spa.adsvh@addresshotels.com

Palace Downtown: +971 4 428 7805 | spa.padth@palacehotels.com

Rejuvenate at Fairmont The Palm

Treat yourself to the ultimate day of wellness with Fairmont The Palm’s indulgent relaxation package. For Dhs650 per person, enjoy a 60-minute massage of your choice, a nourishing lunch at ZEST (choose 3 items and a beverage), and complimentary access to the tranquil Thermal Oasis. It’s the perfect blend of serenity and self-care, for a really good price.

Location: Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Ongoing

Offer: Dhs650 per person for 60-minute massage, lunch at ZEST, and access to Thermal Oasis

Contact: +971 4 457 3545 | palm.healthclub@fairmont.com

Activity offers for the long weekend in Dubai

GLITCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glitch (@glitcharabia)

Celebrate the long weekend, and GLITCH’s second anniversary, with unbeatable family fun in the heart of Deira. From June 27 to 29, guests spending just Dhs10 will earn 200 points to redeem on arcade and VR games anytime within six months. Laser tag and bowling are also just Dhs10 per person. These deals are available only from 10am to 12pm, so arrive early to catch the action.

Location: GLITCH, Level 2, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, Dubai

Dates: June 27 to 29 (10am–12pm only)

Offer: Dhs10 laser tag & bowling + 200 gaming points with Dhs10 spend

Contact: glitcharabia.com/en

BattleKart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

For those of you who feel the need for speed, head to BattleKart for a dose of electric karting, video games and augmented reality. You’ll get to drive around different circuits and try different game modes which are all projected directly onto the floor allowing you to interact with the scenery and other players. For June, the first game is Dhs160, the second game Dhs130 and the third game Dhs100. Book here.

Location: Dubai Investment Park

Offer Prices from Dhs160

Timing: Mon to Thurs 2pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 1pm to 2am and Sun 1pm to 12am

Contact: 058 588 0116