Perched 100 metres above ground in Dubai’s newest architectural landmark, The Link, Culinara Social Dining is not just a place to eat—it’s a fully immersive dining destination designed to spark curiosity, conversation, and connection.

This game-changing new concept brings together 12 of the most exciting homegrown culinary brands in the region under one visually striking roof. Sleek interiors, panoramic skyline views, and bold creative direction make Culinara feel like part food hall, part design statement, part weekend ritual. It’s for friends, families, foodies, and first-timers alike.

The dishes you’ll want to return for

Every concept at Culinara has been handpicked for flavour, flair, and individuality. Whether you’re a ramen purist, a tapas grazer, or the kind of diner who likes to photograph their pizza before diving in, there’s something for every kind of appetite.

At SEIRAN, expect fire and finesse. This modern Persian kitchen is all about heritage recipes with a contemporary edge. Think tender koobideh kebabs, tahdig rice, and generous grilled cuts cooked over charcoal (Dhs80 to Dhs220).

SIO Ramen House, helmed by chef Reif Othman, delivers deep-flavoured bowls with a Japanese soul and creative twists. The must-try Carbonara Udon is rich and comforting, while the Spicy Vongole Ramen packs bold heat. Prices start from Dhs68.

Othman also heads up KONA Pizza, where east-meets-west on every slice. The Diavolina is a standout, featuring gochujang-spiked tomato sauce, marinated Wagyu ribs, and galbi mayo (Dhs52 to Dhs68).

At CRUDO Raw Tapas Bar, co-founders Roberto Segura and Javier de la Flor highlight bold ceviches, smoky salmon tiradito, and vibrant small plates inspired by Mediterranean and Latin American traditions.

Joumana’s Table is where old-world Lebanese meets modern Dubai, with slow-cooked stews, chargrilled meats, and golden mezze all rooted in family tradition. Brothers Khaled and Maleck Habib bring a warm, authentic energy to the menu.

Need a pick-me-up? NETTE Café and The Coffee Lab open bright and early at 7am, serving French-Japanese fusion breakfasts, matcha drinks, fresh juices, and buttery pastries that are worth arriving early for.

Aperitivo hour to late-night bites

Culinara isn’t just a daytime destination. The atmosphere shifts throughout the day, culminating in lively evening service with unbeatable views. Sip on signature soju cocktails at HighBall, or browse premium truffles, olive oils, and gourmet sauces at Italtouch. For wine and spirits collectors, the onsite bottle shop in partnership with African + Eastern offers a curated range of premium labels — and happens to be the highest bottle store in the UAE.

With its open, flowing layout and come-as-you-are attitude, Culinara is walk-in only—no bookings needed. From midday catch-ups to spontaneous dinner plans, you can sample the best of the city without overplanning.

A new culinary chapter for Dubai

Culinara is not just about what’s on the plate—it’s about how you feel while you’re there. It’s casual but elevated. Sociable yet refined. And as more events, themed nights, and guest collaborations are set to launch, the experience will only continue to evolve.

Go hungry. Leave inspired.

Location: The Link, 24th floor, One Za’abeel, Dubai

Operating hours: 12pm to 12am