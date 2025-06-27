Sponsored: Brunch with flair at Mimi Kakushi, a chic Japanese escape in Dubai

If you’re craving a weekend brunch that fuses timeless elegance with bold modern flavours, Mimi Kakushi at the Four Seasons Resort on Jumeirah Beach Road delivers a Japanese dining experience like no other.

Taking place every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, Mimi Kakushi’s brunch is a three-hour culinary journey that reimagines Japanese classics through a contemporary lens. The menu showcases a generous spread of dishes including black cod, grilled tiger prawns, and perfectly cooked tenderloin — all brought to your table with the kind of polished service and attention to detail that defines the venue.

The experience is as much about the atmosphere as it is the food. Set within a beautifully designed space inspired by 1920s Osaka, the venue blends Art Deco glamour with understated Japanese elegance. Add to that a live jazz band and singer on Saturdays and a live DJ on Sundays, and you’ve got a brunch that strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and refined.

Seasonal themes elevate the offering even further. The recent Tokyo Magic edition featured a Japanese magician delighting guests throughout the afternoon, while the upcoming Summer Rosé edition promises breezy, refreshing touches ideal for Dubai’s hotter months — keep your eye out for it.

Looking for something extra indulgent? On Saturday, July 19, Mimi Kakushi will mark World Caviar Day with a live premium caviar station that transitions from savoury to sweet, adding an elevated touch to the signature brunch experience

Location: Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road

Brunch Packages:

Non-Alcoholic – Dhs450

House Beverage – Dhs599

Champagne – Dhs765 (includes Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut)

Prices include 10% service charge and 5% VAT, exclusive of 7% municipality fee.

Times: Saturdays & Sundays, 12pm to 4pm

Ready to brunch in style? Book your table now

For more information and bookings, call +971 4 379 4811 or email book@mimikakushi.ae

You can also book here.