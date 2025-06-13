Sponsored: We’re serving up something sweet—and you’re invited

What’s On is teaming up with one of Abu Dhabi’s most elegant destinations for an indulgent afternoon unlike any other. On Wednesday, June 18, 10 lucky readers and their guests will get an exclusive first taste of the brand-new Afternoon Tea at Majlis by Pierre Hermé, inside the luxurious Rosewood Abu Dhabi.

Since opening in late 2024, Majlis has quickly become a go-to for stylish sips, decadent bites, and trendsetting takes on the afternoon tea tradition. And now, they’re raising the bar.

This specially curated four-course experience is inspired by the legendary career of world-renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé, promising delicate flavours, bold technique, and a masterclass in presentation.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

A refined amuse-bouche to start

Artisanal sandwiches inspired by classic English flavours

A refreshing palate cleanser

And the pièce de résistance: a show-stopping stand of Pierre Hermé’s signature pastries

Pair it all with rare and elegant brews, including Geisha coffee and a bespoke selection of Avantcha teas, handpicked to elevate the experience.

Usually priced from Dhs345, this preview is exclusively available to selected What’s On readers and whoever they choose to enjoy this experience with. Guests will enjoy full table service during a two-hour seating window and won’t be available to anyone else – just our – VIP What’s On guests.

Ready to indulge? RSVP here.