Shop ’til you drop with these amazing Islamic New Year sales around the UAE

Islamic New Year is here, and with it comes a flurry of fabulous retail sales in the UAE. Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, upgrading your home, or hunting for tech and lifestyle steals, these limited-time deals are your chance to shop smart. We’ve rounded up the best sales you can shop right now — online and in-store — just in time for the long weekend.

H&M

One of the UAE’s favourite high-street fashion staples is offering major discounts across men’s, women’s, and kidswear. It’s both in store and online, and it’s time to stock up on summer essentials.

Offer: 50% to 70% off

hm.com

Birkenstock

Step into comfort, for less. If you don’t own a pair of Birk, now is your chance to get one. Enjoy great savings on selected styles at Birkenstock stores across the UAE.

Offer: up to 40% off

birkenstock.ae

ZARA

Zara’s end-of-season sale is live in-store and online, with serious markdowns on everything from staples to standout summer pieces.

Offer: up to 50%

zara.com/ae

Stradivarius

Looking for breezy staples and effortless style? Stradivarius is offering strong discounts across its summer collection.

Offer: Up to 50% off

stradivarius.com/ae



Amazon UAE

The mega online retailer is celebrating the season with big savings across tech, fashion, beauty, home and more.

Offer: Up to 50% off

amazon.ae

Adidas

Adidas’ ‘End of Season Sale’ includes footwear, activewear, and accessories for the whole family.

Offer: 25% to 50% off

adidas.ae

Sun & Sand Sports

Score deals on shoes, apparel, and accessories from all your favourite athletic brands.

Offer: 30% to 60% off

sssports.com

Pan Home

Looking to give your space a fresh look? Don’t miss Pan Home’s massive sale across furniture and homeware.

Offer: 30% to 70% off

panhomestore.com

Chic Le Frique

The trendy local label is dishing out deep discounts on elevated loungewear, dresses, and accessories.

Offer: Up to 70% off

chiclefrique.com

Lululemon

Find select items marked down in-store and online — perfect for anyone needing a gear refresh.

Offer: Select items on sale (varies)

lululemon.me

Home Centre

From sofas and beds to kitchen must-haves, Home Centre’s massive sale is one of the best this season.

Offer: 25% to 70% off

homecentre.com