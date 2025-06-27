Bag a bargain: the best Islamic New Year sales in the UAE
Shop ’til you drop with these amazing Islamic New Year sales around the UAE
Islamic New Year is here, and with it comes a flurry of fabulous retail sales in the UAE. Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, upgrading your home, or hunting for tech and lifestyle steals, these limited-time deals are your chance to shop smart. We’ve rounded up the best sales you can shop right now — online and in-store — just in time for the long weekend.
H&M
One of the UAE’s favourite high-street fashion staples is offering major discounts across men’s, women’s, and kidswear. It’s both in store and online, and it’s time to stock up on summer essentials.
Offer: 50% to 70% off
hm.com
Birkenstock
Step into comfort, for less. If you don’t own a pair of Birk, now is your chance to get one. Enjoy great savings on selected styles at Birkenstock stores across the UAE.
Offer: up to 40% off
birkenstock.ae
ZARA
Zara’s end-of-season sale is live in-store and online, with serious markdowns on everything from staples to standout summer pieces.
Offer: up to 50%
zara.com/ae
Stradivarius
Looking for breezy staples and effortless style? Stradivarius is offering strong discounts across its summer collection.
Offer: Up to 50% off
Amazon UAE
The mega online retailer is celebrating the season with big savings across tech, fashion, beauty, home and more.
Offer: Up to 50% off
amazon.ae
Adidas
Adidas’ ‘End of Season Sale’ includes footwear, activewear, and accessories for the whole family.
Offer: 25% to 50% off
adidas.ae
Sun & Sand Sports
Score deals on shoes, apparel, and accessories from all your favourite athletic brands.
Offer: 30% to 60% off
sssports.com
Pan Home
Looking to give your space a fresh look? Don’t miss Pan Home’s massive sale across furniture and homeware.
Offer: 30% to 70% off
panhomestore.com
Chic Le Frique
The trendy local label is dishing out deep discounts on elevated loungewear, dresses, and accessories.
Offer: Up to 70% off
chiclefrique.com
Lululemon
Find select items marked down in-store and online — perfect for anyone needing a gear refresh.
Offer: Select items on sale (varies)
lululemon.me
Home Centre
From sofas and beds to kitchen must-haves, Home Centre’s massive sale is one of the best this season.
Offer: 25% to 70% off