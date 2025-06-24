Beat the heat: 24/7 gyms in Dubai that are open all summer
Summer doesn’t stop for your goals, and neither do these 24/7 gyms in Dubai
With temperatures getting ready to soar in Dubai, running outside or hitting the beach for a workout just won’t be an option for a few months. Luckily, Dubai has you covered with 24/7 gyms that let you train indoors around the clock. Whether you’re a night owl or an early riser, here are three top fitness centers where you can work out anytime, all summer long.
GymNation
View this post on Instagram
GymNation is one of Dubai’s most affordable and accessible gym chains, with state of the art Matrix equipment, a free weights section up to 60kg, and over 400 free group classes every month. It’s ideal for everyone from beginners to serious athletes.
Location: Al Quoz, Mirdif, Bur Dubai, Motor City, Silicon Oasis, and Downtown Dubai
Cost: monthly packages starting from Dhs199
Contact: gymnation.com
PureGym
View this post on Instagram
Known for its no frills, high value setup, PureGym offers the basics done well. You’ll get 24/7 access to cardio and weight training machines, a clean and modern space, and optional personal training
Location: Al Barsha and Nad Al Sheba
Cost: monthly packages starting from Dhs199 + joining fee
Contact: puregymarabia.com
AB Fitness
This massive 120,000 square foot gym boasts more than 500 pieces of equipment, an indoor running track, and a view of the marina. If you’re after luxury and space, this is the place.
Location: Dubai Maritime City
Cost: monthly packages starting from Dhs472.50 + joining fee
Contact: abfitness.ae
Warehouse Gym
View this post on Instagram
Warehouse Gym is a bold, high-energy fitness destination known for its graffiti-covered walls, nightclub lighting, and a strong community vibe. Designed to motivate, this gym offers specialised training zones including CrossFit, Olympic lifting, cardio, and boxing, plus group classes like cycle, HIIT, and yoga. Whether you’re after aesthetic goals or performance gains, WH Gym aims to deliver serious results in a seriously cool space.
Location: 12 locations across Dubai
Cost: Monthly packages from Dhs315
Contact: whgym.com
Don’t miss a thing, follow What’s On on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for the latest news, events and everything in between…
Images: Instagram