When you think you’ve tried all the best Italian restaurants in Dubai…

There are some restaurants you hear about, mentally bookmark, but never make it to – until one day, you finally do. For me, Cala Vista, Mina Al Salam was one of them. It opened last year while I was away. Now that I’m back, I’ve been slowly catching up on all the spots I missed – and let me tell you, Cala Vista officially landed on my “can’t wait to go back” list.

I thought I was just checking out another Italian restaurant – turns out, I was late to one of Dubai’s best. I know, I know, Dubai isn’t exactly lacking when it comes to Italian restaurants – the creamy burratas and tiramisus – we’ve seen it all. But every now and then, one stands out – and Cala Vista is one of those places. Why?

Let’s start with the setting

Because whether we mean to or not, most of us are wired to judge with our eyes first – and when the setting is on point, everything else gets an early win. At Cala Vista, you’re seated right in front of Burj Al Arab – not in the distance, not peeking through buildings, but in full view. Sure, we’ve seen it from every angle, but this one still stands out – cinematic, a little surreal, always magical. And when the food lands, the same attention to detail carries through. It looks every bit as good as it tastes.

The food

While I’ve had more Italian dinners than I can count, this one had a certain spark. We started with the Burrata Pomodori (Dhs95) – creamy and exactly how you want your burrata to be. Then came the Fritto Misto (Dhs135), perfectly crisp and ideal for sharing. The Insalata di Agrumi (Dhs70) – a citrus salad – added a clean, bright contrast to the richness of the other dishes.

For mains, the La Piccante pizza (Dhs125) brought just the right amount of heat with spicy salami. The Agnolotti (Dhs140) – braised oxtail ravioli with aged balsamic – was a favourite. Rich, warming, and deeply satisfying. The Tagliolini al Limone (Dhs130) a signature dish, with homemade pasta tossed in Parmigiano Reggiano. And if you’re going with friends, the La Milanese (Dhs310) is the one to share.

We finished with two desserts: Il Limone (Dhs70), a lemon sorbet served inside a hollowed Amalfi lemon. And the Bomboloni (Dhs50), fluffy Italian doughnuts with a chocolate dip – easily a favourite.

Vista Brunch

If you’re into the brunch scene in Dubai and love Italian food, Cala Vista should definitely be on your list. Every Sunday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, Head Chef Luca and restaurant manager Pasquale are hosting the Vista Brunch – an Italian-style lunch inspired by their family Sundays growing up. Expect sharing starters, pasta mains, classic sides, and indulgent desserts. There’s live music from a roaming band, making it feel like a true celebration of la dolce vita.

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeira St, Al Sufouh 1. Tel: 800 323 232. @calavistadubai

Images: Supplied/Instagram