BonBird with a capital B, in Abu Dhabi, baby…

Find us dropping bars only for you, BonBird. The homegrown fried chicken favourite is landing in the capital, and for all the Abu Dhabi residents looking for crazy good, crunchy chicken, your time is here.

If you were driving up and down for just one glimpse, one bite, one whiff of the chicken salt fries; if you dreamt of the weekend so you could make the trip for that ooey, gooey, chicken melt; if you prayed every day for a BonBird in your city – congratulations.

Fans of fried chicken can now sample this beloved bird in Gardens Plaza, Khalifa City, the brand’s first-ever venue in the capital. UAE-born and bred, BonBird has been around the world before coming to Abu Dhabi, opening outlets in Qatar, Oman, Pakistan and most recently having signed a massive franchise deal for a whopping 50 stores in the UK.

BonBird’s confident stride into the UK cuisine scene will see the brand partnering with City Restaurants Group (of Afrikana and Mowchi fame). The plan is to open 50 outlets over the next five years, with the first five hitting the streets in the first year.

The 1,000 square feet site seats up to 60 guests and features the quintessential, easygoing, feel-good vibe of BonBird outlets everywhere, serving fresh fried chicken from 10am to 1am, daily. It’s also available to order on Talabat and Deliveroo right off the bat, so all your at-home takeout plans are safe.

Born in 2023 and inspired by the raw charm of East London’s iconic chicken shops, BonBird is all about fuss-free, just really good fried chicken. It’s one of the most popular homegrown-gone-global success stories of the many UAE-born brands and serves up a limited, but flavour-packed menu of buckets, wraps, burgers and bowls, with a scale of heat to choose from, ranging from chicken salt to extra-times-three heat. The chicken used is free from antibiotics, preservatives and hormones.

BonBird, Gradens Plaza, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, daily, 10am to 1am, Tel: (0) 2 449 239, @bonbird.mena

Images: Supplied