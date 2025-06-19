Sponsored: A Father’s Day weekend with giveaways, photo moments, and surprises

In the UAE – as well as Syria, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan – Father’s Day is celebrated annually on June 21. And, if you’ve been meaning to do something special for your dad – or that one person who’s been a quiet guide through it all – this one is for you. Gillette is taking over Festival Square at Dubai Festival City Mall from Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 22, and it’s all about celebrating fatherhood, mentorship, and real connection.

What’s happening

The activation runs 10am to midnight all weekend, with simple but meaningful ways to get involved. Expect a mix of cool, feel-good moments:

A dedicated photo zone to snap something worth keeping

Free giveaways in celebration of Father’s Day

A chance to shout out your role model in a meaningful way

Why it’s worth going

June 21 might not be circled on most calendars, but Gillette is making sure Father’s Day gets the recognition it deserves. More than just a grooming brand, they’re using the weekend to spotlight the impact of fatherhood, mentorship, and the people who quietly guide us through life.

The vibe

It’s casual, it’s heartfelt, and it’s built for real connection. Expect a cool space to honour the people who’ve shown up for us – whether they’re a dad, stepdad, coach, older brother, or friend. You’ll walk away with a smile, a memory, and maybe a surprise or two. Tag along with your dad, your mentor, or just come by to be part of something good.

Location: Festival Square, Dubai Festival City Mall

Times: June 20–22 from 10am to 12am

Contact: @gillette_arabia

Images: Supplied