Looking for a cool way to beat the heat this summer? Topgolf Dubai is rolling out its hottest (and coolest) seasonal campaign yet: ‘Chill & Win This Summer’, packed with deals, games, and giveaways running from June 2 to August 29.

Whether you’re perfecting your swing or just soaking up the good vibes with friends, here’s why Topgolf Dubai is the place to be this summer:

Dhs99/hour gameplay on weekdays before 5pm – the perfect excuse for a fun-filled day with friends or colleagues.

Free bay reservations before 5pm and after midnight, so you can plan ahead without the extra cost.

Stay fresh in air-conditioned hitting bays, no matter how high the temperature climbs outside.

Dive into the new summer food and drink menu, perfect for cooling off between swings.

Discounted VIP Suite rates that come with fruit platters and chilled towels – talk about swinging in style.

Enjoy bigger bonus credits at the Bunker Arcade, meaning more games for your buck.

Got kids? The Junior Camp runs from June 30 to August 22, giving young golfers a chance to learn and have fun during the holidays.

Toad in the Hole, Topgolf’s lively restaurant, is serving up Saturday Family Brunches and a hearty Sunday Roast, making weekends extra tasty.

And here’s the cherry on top: keep your ice peeled for the Topgolf Ice Cream Truck, popping up across Dubai. Not only will it be handing out free Desert Chill ice cream, but you could also score Topgolf merch and a scratch card – 25 lucky winners will win a free Topgolf gameplay session.

Summer’s officially sorted.

Topgolf Dubai, packages available from Jun 2 to Aug 29, Mon to Fri, 10am to 2am, Sat to Sun, 9am to 2am, topgolfdubai.ae/summer-chill.