You get a custom gift, and you get a custom gift, and you…

If you’re looking for gifts that say I saw this and thought of you, step into the wonderfully creative world of personalised gifts in Dubai. Where no two presents are the same and your imagination’s the only limit. These small businesses are turning ordinary items into unforgettable keepsakes, one quirky detail at a time.

The Charm Bar

The Charm Bar is your one-stop-shop for all things charm and cheer related. Here, you can build your own charm bracelets and necklaces, charm accessories for your shoes, bags, keychains and more. Basically, personalise anything and everything. Bring whoever you want to gift and they even get a fun experience with their gift.

@thecharmbarofficial

Serge De Nimes

This one is all about denim. Serge De Nimes creates custom denim apparel in different designs and with different embellishments – sequins, patches, hand painted pictures, the works. They also create products for all ages, so kids, adults and everyone in between.

@serge_de_nimes_dxb

Nappa Dori

All the way from Mumbai to Dubai, Nappa Dori is your one-stop-shop for all things handcrafted leather. Bags, wallets, card-holders, key chains and even personalised suitcases – leather goods of every variety are available here. Everything is designed and made in-house and it’s the perfect way to add a little touch of personality.

@nappadoriuae

Nuaimi Collective

Huda Al Nuaimi is the brains behind this luxury print and product design label. With several gorgeous fabrics to choose from, anyone can purchase these designs and utilise it for your own personalised creation. Whether you want a dress, shirt or scarf made, your item will be totally unique.

@nuaimi_collective

Waggish

Waggish is all about sass, pizzazz and quirk, as can be seen in their product. They started with stickers, so you can sticker-fy anything and everything in your life, but they also do notebooks, magnets, keychains, badges, totes, apparel and more. Coming from local roots, they incorporate loads of pop-culture references and Gen-Z quips in not just English, but also Arabic, for that authentically cultural affect.

@waggish.ae

Happy Tooned

For the fun-loving people to gift in your life, this website transforms your family portrait into iconic cartoon show caricature styles, including Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy and more, and delivers it as a print you can put up. Low effort and as personalised as it gets.

happytooned.com

