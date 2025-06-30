The future of Dubai transport is closer than you think

Dubai has officially completed the first successful air taxi test flight, taking a major leap toward the future of urban travel. Announced by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the flight marks a key milestone in the city’s journey to launching commercial air taxi services.

Dubai has successfully completed the region’s first test flight of the Joby Aerial Taxi. Conducted through a collaboration between the Roads and Transport Authority and Joby Aviation, the test flight marks a major step toward launching full operations next year. The all-electric… pic.twitter.com/HPknqvNBwD — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 30, 2025

First announced in 2024, the air taxi, developed by US-based Joby Aviation, is an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft that could one day whizz passengers across the city in just minutes, skipping traffic and reducing emissions at the same time.

The trial flight is part of a wider collaboration between Joby Aviation and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and is designed to fast-track the emirate’s position as a global hub for future mobility and smart infrastructure.

So, when can we use it?

This futuristic mode of transport is expected to offer fast, clean, and quiet city commutes, think flying from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah in under 10 minutes. No traffic jams, no emissions, just a smooth ride above the beautiful city skyline.

While there’s still some testing, regulatory checks, and infrastructure work to be done, the full-scale launch is on track for 2026.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is working closely with Joby Aviation to ensure everything from safety to passenger experience is ready to go. So, while we’re not hailing flying taxis just yet, the countdown has well and truly begun.

Up, up and away we go.

Image: Joby Aerial Taxi