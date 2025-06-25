Dubai welcomed 8.68 million visitors in just five months, and tourism is not slowing down

Sunshine, skyline views, desert adventures and a whole lot of beach clubs, it’s no wonder the world keeps flocking to Dubai. The city continues to shine on the global stage, welcoming a staggering 8.68 million international visitors between January and May 2025. That’s a 7% increase compared to the same time last year.

According to the latest Tourism Performance Report from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, 1.53 million people landed in Dubai in May alone, proving that the month is still a popular time for visitors. Tourists are coming from all over, but Western Europe is currently leading the charge, sending close to 1.92 million visitors our way so far this year. Following close behind are Russia and Eastern Europe with 1.4 million, while both South Asia and the GCC region clocked in over 1.2 million visitors each.

It doesn’t stop there. The city also welcomed strong numbers from the Middle East, North Africa, the Americas, Africa, Southeast and Northeast Asia, and Australia. Showing just how global Dubai’s appeal has become.

As for where all these people are staying? Dubai’s hotel sector is booming. There are now 825 active hotel establishments across the city, offering more than 153,000 rooms. The average occupancy rate has climbed to 83%, and total room nights reached 19 million, up 4% year-on-year. Tourists are sticking around too, staying an average of 3.8 nights, while hotels are seeing higher returns with an average daily rate of Dhs620 and Dhs513 per room.

One thing’s clear, Dubai is showing no signs of slowing down and we’re not surprised, there are so many reasons why the UAE is one of the best places in the world to live.