Dubai tips and hacks to make your life here a breeze, from one seasoned expat to another

Welcome to the land of endless sunshine, jaw dropping skyscrapers, and an expat community that’s basically the city’s heartbeat. Whether you’re a fresh face or a longtime local, these Dubai tips will help you live your best life without the usual headaches.

Renew your UAE driver’s license, don’t wait until it expires!

Keeping your UAE driver’s license up to date is essential. If your license is nearing expiration, don’t delay the renewal process, doing it early saves you from fines and unnecessary hassle. Some nationalities can renew easily online or at RTA centers, so check the requirements and keep that license valid!

Keep up to date with What’s On in Dubai

Events, foodie hotspots, the latest nightlife, and family fun. What’s On has your Dubai tips for everything happening around town. Bookmark it, follow on socials, and never miss out on the coolest things to do.

Careem Box: your personal errand ninja

Left your phone at that cute café? Too tired to fetch your dry cleaning? Careem Box is your go to for courier errands around town, basically a magic wand for when you’re too busy or just plain lazy.

Master the rental game, or level up to investing

Dubai’s rental market moves at lightning speed. See a place you like? Snap it up fast. There are two go to platforms to find your next home: Property Finder or Bayut. Pro tip: once you’re settled, consider investing in property, it’s a smart move with Dubai’s market buzzing, and a great way to build long term security.

Local water is the way to go

Save your dirhams by always asking for local bottled water at restaurants. Honestly, it tastes just as good, and your wallet will thank you.

Taxi tips — keep it pocket friendly

Careem and Uber are the safest bets for getting around. They’re reliable and have cashless options. Plus, with apps, you can track your ride and pay with ease.

Old Dubai, new adventures

Don’t just stick to the shiny towers, explore the historic neighbourhoods, spice souks, and hidden gems in Old Dubai. It’s where the city’s soul really shines.

Fuel up with Cafu — petrol delivery? Yes, please!

Forget to fill up your tank? No stress. Cafu delivers petrol right to your door faster than you can say “fill ’er up.” Convenience level: expert.

Nol card = magic pass

This unassuming card gets you on the Metro, taxis, and even lets you pay for snacks at select shops, restaurants, parks, and gas stations. Pro tip: download the Shail app to keep tabs on transport timings and avoid surprises.

Spending too much on shopping? Download Tabby, your wallet’s new BFF

Impulse buys adding up? Tabby lets you shop now and pay later, interest-free, so you can spread out payments without the dreaded credit card debt. Shopping smart just got way easier.

Join the Facebook groups and download those apps

Neighborhood info, secondhand deals, grocery deliveries (Instashop), and instant updates, these online communities and apps make Dubai life way easier.

Survive the summer (yes, really!)

With AC’s everywhere and endless indoor activities, the summer heat is more manageable than you think. Plus, there are plenty of cool spots to chill, work out, and socialize without breaking a sweat.

Ramadan? Learn it, respect it, enjoy it

Understanding Ramadan and local culture makes your Dubai experience richer. Try fasting for a day, it’s surprisingly eye opening and a great way to connect with the community.

Want to buy a car?

Finance your wheels budget-friendly with Alba Cars. They make car ownership easy without breaking the bank

There you have it, your ultimate Dubai tips for residents to make the most of this dazzling city!

Images: Archive