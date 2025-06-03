Sponsored: A sensory escape at Bahri’s through deserts, oceans, forests, and mountains, one sip at a time…

If your taste buds are craving a sip with a twist, Bahri at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam is the place to be. This sleek cocktail lounge has launched an all-new menu crafted by none other than Kumar Chaulagai, the UAE’s 2023 World Class Bartender of the Year, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever sipped.

Inspired by the legendary Silk Road and shaped by four bold landscapes, Bahri’s cocktails promise a sensory escape set against dreamy views of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah’s serene waterways.

The Silk Road’s wonders, reimagined in a glass

Each cocktail tells a story, and trust us, you’ll want to try them all…

The Deserts

Wander through the Gobi, Taklamakan, and Liwa deserts. These cocktails are rich and warming, infused with dates, apricot, rose water, vanilla, tonka, and even camel milk. Exotic, earthy, and utterly unexpected…

The Oceans

Dive into flavours inspired by the Red and Andaman seas. Think seaweed, seawater, and a little kick from pickled jalapeño – it’s like a seaside breeze in cocktail form.

The Forests

Forage in the lush Tian Shan and Altai woodlands. Fresh and vibrant, this drink blend cherry tomato, melon, cucumber, and gooseberry for a crisp, garden-to-glass experience.

The Mountains

Climb the heights of the Pamir and Zagros ranges with the bold notes of porcini mushroom, cumin syrup, bitters, and salt flakes. It’s complex, daring, and utterly delicious…

Drinks with a view

Date night on the cards? Rounding up the crew for after-work drinks? Craving a weekend escape without leaving the city? Bahri should be your go-to. With its unbeatable views and unforgettable cocktails, it’s the perfect spot to wind down .

Plus, cocktail geeks rejoice; Bahri regularly hosts epic guest shifts, most recently with Taiwan’s acclaimed Vender Bar, and legends like Suntory and homegrown brand The Lighthouse.

It’s not just a drink — it’s a destination.

Bahri, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Mon–Fri: 5pm–2am, Sat–Sun: 4pm–2am. Cocktails starting from Dhs80. Tel: (8)00 323 232. @bahridubai