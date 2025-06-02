Sponsored: So many options to pick from…

This summer, you can find all that you need at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi.

Whether you’re planning a staycation with loved ones or tuck into a delicious meal at award-winning restaurants, you’ll find it right here.

Stay offers:

Eat Play Love

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi’s exclusive Eat, Play or Love offer will have you picking from one of three experiences during your stay: The Art of Chocolate (EAT), Spritz and Sail (PLAY) or A Soleful Escape (LOVE). Prices start from Dhs920 per night.

Valid until August 31

Stay for three night but pay for two

For longer stays without breaking the bank, escape to Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, where you can enjoy three nights but only pay for two. Room prices start from just Dhs475 per night.

Kids Go Free at Abu Dhabi’s Theme Parks

For little ones looking for thrills, you can experience plenty of family-friendly fun at Abu Dhabi’s popular theme parks – Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld, or Ferrari World. Room prices start from Dhs1,160 per night.

Stay and savour

Prefer your relaxing stay with a side of delicious dining? Book this deal for rooms starting from Dhs1,160 per night and you will enjoy Dhs800 in credit to spend at the hotel’s award-winning restaurants and bars.

Half board stays

This half-board offer from the luxurious 5-star beach hotel will see you enjoying a full buffet breakfast and your choice of lunch or dinner at Sofra bld. You can also choose to have dinner at our signature restaurants – Shang Place or Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard. Prices start from Dhs1,000 per night.

All above mentioned deals are valid until September 30.

Dining offers:

Gardens of Babylon Brunch at Sofra bld

This award-winning restaurant is offering its signature brunch complete with a lavish buffet, soft beverages, and vibrant entertainment for just Dhs328 per person.

Shang Palace

At Shang Palace, you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat dim sum lunch featuring delicate dumplings, mouth-watering soups and desserts for just Dhs138 per person (food only)

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard

Fans of French cuisine can enjoy a delicious four-course set menu for just Dhs350 per person at Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard.

For more information about these summer experiences, visit shangri-la.com/abudhabi/shangrila/offers