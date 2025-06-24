Sponsored: Dubai’s ultimate summer escape Twiggy, no travel required

When it comes to beating the Dubai heat in style, there’s one destination that ticks every box: Twiggy. Nestled along the serene shores of Dubai Creek at Park Hyatt, this city chic hangout blends poolside leisure, Mediterranean dining, and Riviera vibes into a flawless summer staycation, no plane ticket needed.

Your private lagoon oasis

The centrepiece of Twiggy’s summer offering is its iconic, temperature-controlled lagoon, a sparkling urban oasis that promises cool comfort even as the mercury climbs. Flanked by plush sunbeds and panoramic views of the skyline and creek, this is where summer dreams come to life from tranquil tanning sessions to lively afternoon lounging, cocktail in hand.

Live beats and laid-back luxury

Adding to the atmosphere are daily DJ sets by some of Dubai’s freshest musical talents. From mellow midday grooves to golden hour energy, the curated soundtrack brings a dynamic, day-to-night vibe that perfectly complements Twiggy’s relaxed yet refined setting.

Mediterranean bites, sunshine style

Hungry? Twiggy’s beloved Mediterranean restaurant serves up a menu tailor made for long summer lunches and sunset suppers. Expect sun-kissed flavours with a light touch — think crisp salads, artful crudo, grilled seafood, and all the classics, made with premium seasonal ingredients and plated to impress.

Sip, snap, repeat

Cocktails? Of course. Twiggy’s expert mixologists are shaking up signature creations and seasonal sips that are as refreshing as they are Instagram-worthy. Whether you’re craving a twist on a spritz or something totally bespoke, there’s a drink for every mood and moment.

Family-friendly too

Bringing the kids? Twiggy Family, located just across the way, offers a more casual, family-friendly setting with its own pool and relaxed vibe. So while the grown-ups kick back, the little ones can enjoy their own slice of summer fun.

Plan your perfect summer day

Whether you’re a Dubai local looking to escape the daily grind or hosting guests in search of an unforgettable city experience, Twiggy is the go-to staycation spot of the season — effortlessly stylish, endlessly inviting, and always in tune with the summer mood.

Soak, sip, savour, and stay a while — Twiggy’s summer escape is calling.

Lagoon Sunbed Prices: Monday to Thursday: Dhs200 per person and Friday to Saturday: Dhs250 per person

Location: Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Club Street, Dubai, UAE

Operating Hours: Lagoon: 11am to sunset, Restaurant: 12pm to 1am

Bookings: (0)4 602 1105, book@twiggy.ae, www.twiggy.ae, @twiggydubai

Images: Supplied