Sponsored: Looking for an atmospheric summer escape without leaving the city?

Ninive, a dining gem nestled between the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers, is inviting guests to step into a unique summer tent experience, bringing the magic of Middle Eastern culture indoors with an elegant seasonal twist, complete with a vibrant Summer Garden Menu designed for two to share.

As temperatures rise, Ninive transforms its lush terrace into a luxurious Arabian tent that captures the spirit of a traditional Bedouin majlis. Think handcrafted fabrics, warm wooden interiors, and soft lighting all coming together to create an inviting, elevated space that’s perfect for a relaxed evening of sharing plates, sipping drinks, and enjoying shisha with friends.

The space isn’t just a visual feast. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to reflect the rich heritage of the Middle East, with design cues from across North Africa, Iraq, Turkey, and Morocco. Whether you’re settling in for an intimate dinner or looking for an atmospheric post work catch up, this is your oasis in the city.

New: The Summer Garden Menu

New

To complement the summer setup, Ninive has launched a seasonal Summer Garden Menu, crafted for two to share and designed to take diners on a culinary journey across the region. At Dhs290 for two people, it’s an accessible and flavour packed way to indulge in Middle Eastern favourites and discover some lesser-known gems along the way.

Expect vibrant starters like the Zaatar Chickpea Dip and Chicken Pastilla; hearty and soul warming mains such as Chicken Tagine and Turkish style Manti and to round things off, indulgent sweets including Umm Ali with vanilla ice cream and delicate mini baklava.

It’s the ultimate midweek spot, flavour-packed, vibey, and easy on the wallet.

Plan your visit

Location: Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

Operating hours: Sunday to Thursday: 6pm to 2am, Friday and Saturday: 6pm to 3am

Summer garden menu: Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs290 for two people

For bookings: (0)4 326 6105, book@ninive.ae, www.ninive.ae, @ninivedubai

Whether you’re craving rich regional flavours, planning a romantic evening, or just in need of a cool and cosy summer hangout spot, Ninive’s Summer Tent is calling.