Sponsored: Say bonjour to Eugène Eugène

Looking to beat the heat while enjoying great food and beautiful vibes? Eugène Eugène, Dubai’s coolest hidden gem, is where you need to be

Tucked away on the second floor of Kempinski Hotel at Mall of the Emirates, this lush, indoor garden restaurant is the breezy escape your social calendar needs. With hanging greenery, soft daylight, and the serene charm of a French greenhouse, Eugène Eugène offers you all the alfresco feels.

The menu: French, fresh, and très chic

From salmon tartare and foie gras terrine to a truffle artichoke spinach salad and crunchy seabass, every plate is light, seasonal, and full of that effortless French flair. And if you’re feeling classic? Don’t skip the bavette à l’échalote — simple, juicy perfection.

Midday must: business lunch

Weekday warriors, take note. Eugène Eugène is also a hotspot for refined business lunches, with set menus from just Dhs105. It’s the perfect excuse to take that meeting out of the office (and into the greenhouse).

Mark Your Calendars

Friday, July 4 : Kick back with live music and dinner in a stunning, lush setting that’ll soothe your senses. This is an unmissable experience, as the live music takes place only once a month.

Sunday, July 13: Celebrate Bastille Day Brunch in style. Three-hour packages start at Dhs325, with food, vibes, and liberté for all.

So whether you’re brunching, lunching, or simply lounging, Eugène Eugène is your go-to garden party this summer.

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, daily from 12pm to 11.30pm, business lunch served Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0) 4 379 8963, book@eugeneeugene.ae

Images: Supplied