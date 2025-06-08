Beyond golden dunes…

Looking at the images in the gallery below, you’d be forgiven for thinking they were in far-flung destinations. But, believe it or not, some of the most stunning locations on the planet are right here in the region. Yes, really!

Here are seven extraordinary spots in the Middle East that will make you believe paradise is just around the corner.

Asir Mountains

Where: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a tourist destination is growing. In particular, places like Al-Ula are really putting KSA on the map. But there’s more to discover in the Kingdom. Located about 700km south of Al-Ula is Asir Mountains, an hidden paradise. Abundant with natural beauty, rich culture and historical significance, it’s home to green valleys, towering peaks and ancient villages. Here, travellers will truly feel they are on one of the best off-the-beaten track destinations. Nature lovers will easily feel at home, and will love exploring its picturesque landscapes, parks and villages. You can take a cable car up Jabal Sawda (black mountains in Arabic) – the highest peak in Saudi approximately 3,000m above sea level. Your reward? Fluffy clouds, cooler temperatures, and plenty of greenery.

Wadi Dana

Where: Jordan

Images of Wadi Dana will instantly draw comparisons to Petra (the more famous rocky landscape in Jordan) and even the Grand Canyon in the USA. Wadi Dana exudes dramatic cliffs and natural red-stained (thanks to the presence of iron oxide or rust) rock formation and rich wildlife and one thing is certain, nature lovers will love the quiet and immersive experience with nature. Located in Dana Biosphere Reserve, the largest nature reserve in Jordan, you can enjoy incredible hiking trails, valley views and learn about the Bedouin culture. Spend the night to truly experience Jordanian village life.

Salalah

Where: Oman

No, we didn’t mess up our image search. What you’re looking at isn’t Kerala, India, or Sri Lanka’s Bambarakanda waterfall. It’s Salalah, Oman – a verdant oasis, yet often overshadowed by more well-known destinations. For those in the know, it’s a hidden gem where serene views, cascading waterfalls, and natural swimming pools await. Come monsoon season, the landscape transforms into a mist-covered paradise, a striking contrast to the desert scenery many associate with the region. Take the time to also explore the awe-inspiring Tawi Attair Sinkhole, almost 700 feet deep. Salalah may be off the beaten path, but once you’re here, it’s clear this place is anything but ordinary.

Khor Al Adaid (Inland Sea)

Where: Qatar

Visit Qatar deems the Inland Sea one of the rarest places on earth. A space where two landscapes, golden desert dunes and blue coastal waters meet together in harmony. Unlike the beach, Khor Al Adaid shows off towering desert dunes next to clear, shallow waters. Not only is it unique, it is recognised by UNESCO as a natural reserve, which highlights its rarity and importance. It has a rich biodiversity, migratory birds, marine life, and desert fauna. Wanderers can experience this unspoiled visual masterpiece in peaceful isolation.

EVEN CLOSE TO HOME

Three UAE spots that teleport you abroad

Sir Bani Yas Island

Step onto Sir Bani Yas Island, and you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the Serengeti. This Abu Dhabi island is home to an African-style wildlife reserve, where safari tours let you experience giraffes, gazelles, and hyenas in their natural habitat. A true haven for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Hatta

While UAE residents know it well, this hidden gem surprises many. With rugged mountains and serene landscapes, it’s a natural escape few expect to find in the UAE. Visitors can hike, mountain bike, or kayak through this stunning terrain.

Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort

Your Maldives-esque snaps with turquoise waters will have your friends fooled – until they learn it’s just an hour away from Dubai. This luxurious escape offers overwater villas, pristine beaches, and natural beauty, all without the need to fly.

