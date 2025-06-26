Fairmont makes waves with a brand-new beachfront retreat in Ras Al Khaimah

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is setting up on Al Marjan Island, and this one’s not just a hotel – it’s also bringing beachfront residences into the mix. The global luxury brand has teamed up with Ardee Developments, one of the UAE’s newest real estate players, to build two new spots: Fairmont Al Marjan Island hotel and Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island. The opening? End of 2028.

The setting

The project lands by the end of 2028, planting Fairmont’s flag on one of the UAE’s fastest-growing coastlines. Al Marjan Island is already known for its waterfront appeal, and this project will be a full-blown coastal neighbourhood designed with nature in mind. Right by the ocean and with the shoreline just steps away, the hotel is is designed to bring its elegant, globally influenced style to Ras Al Khaimah, and to do what fairmont does best – relaxed luxury, timeless interiors, world-class service – all connected to its stunning coastal surroundings.

The hotel

The hotel will offer 250 keys across room types that highlight natural light and direct ocean sightlines. Think floor-to-ceiling windows (a Fairmont staple), clean-lined furnishings and private balconies that frame sea and island scenes. Each space is crafted to feel serene, spacious, and quietly luxurious – the sort of place where you ease into vacation mode.

The residences

Across the road (or maybe the courtyard), 519 branded residences will offer full-time coastal living with Fairmont’s stamp of service. It’s part of a bigger trend for lifestyle-led real estate, and Fairmont’s already got a strong track record with this – from Mayakoba to Marrakech.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is a global luxury brand with roots dating back to 1907. Known for its historic landmarks and thoughtful design, the brand operates more than 80 hotels worldwide, including The Plaza in New York and The Savoy in London. Fairmont has a strong presence in the Middle East, with 13 properties currently open and more on the way. It’s also recognised for its leadership in sustainability and its long-standing connection to the arts, culture, and community.